So, for those of us who own an iPhone as a smart device, you know that there are always constant updates to evolve with the fast-paced advancement of technology. A new feature has hit the iPhone in that you are able to move away from a FaceTime call without putting your call on ‘pause.’
What this means is that they can still see your face, expressions and what you are doing all while you are engaged in another application on the phone. I found this to be so misleading and such a deception. It is comical to think of in its active form; but what about when we are dealing with this on a deeper level? We look at our children all day and although they are demonstrating an external behavior, there may be something more. Our soldiers — although full of business of normal, new or upcoming operations, they are elsewhere. I found this to be so fascinating in that we are all dealing with this dynamic in some form.
It is said that, “actions speak louder than words.” As much as we may have heard this statement, we have all believed its entirety and generalized concept. However, what if we took a second look at this statement? Well, because in this current day and age, action has not given us much of an indicator of what is happening within a person. Now, although on the surface, ‘actions may speak louder’ but they are surely not accurate.
For instance, an individual is waking up every morning doing the same routine religiously, committed and willingly. It seems they must love their job, because they are good at it and, well, they are showing commitment. However, the person is using extrinsic motivation solely to fuel their tenacity.
Unfortunately, this can only take a person so far before they begin to feel used, lack self-confidence and enter a state of misery. It is a very daunting thing to witness our loved ones go through this; ourselves even. The sudden onset seems alarming or even one we disregard for ourselves because it seems to have happened so abruptly. This can be due to the lack of inventory we do on our family members and ourselves.
Just as that new feature on the iPhone allows you to look into other applications while in the middle of a video conference, this is where we may find ourselves in our day to day life. We are sitting in the comfort of our homes, on our sofa with our family members cuddled beside us. We are lying in bed with our spouse and reflecting on the day. However, our minds are off in a distant place. We are here, but not. Our children are sitting at the dining table eating dinner as we all discuss what our takeaways from the day were. One child seems closed off, on mute, disconnected.
So, how can we support one another and take note of these signs and flags? Perhaps we ‘stay out of the other applications’ and focus on where we are with those we are with. We may even need to take a moment and glance at our reflection to see ourselves.
It can be easier to look at others completely disregarding ourselves. The slippery slope is when we lose sight and then, when we decide to finally look up, we are in a completely different place we did not expect to be. It is just as important to take full inventory of ourselves so that we are not only the best version of who we are for a healthy state of mind, but so we are that for those around us. To be an excellent leader, soldier, mother, daughter, son, father, mother, doctor, teacher, commander, receptionist, phlebotomist, food service worker.
No matter the role, we need to look up before we miss out, mess up or misconstrue an exterior about ourselves that is not what is reality within us.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
