KILLEEN — Less than a year after losing his wife, 91-year-old retired Staff Sgt. Angel Rosario, a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War, joined over a dozen others at the flag plaza of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Nov. 11, as a hopeful airman played a song on his trumpet.
Just after the clock struck 11 a.m., Harley Wilson, a cadet with the Ellison High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Course, raised his trumpet and allowed the sounds of “Il Silenzio” to ring out.
He played at exactly 11 a.m. to signify the signing of the armistice on Nov. 11, 1918, at the end of World War I.
“It’s great,” Rosario said of listening to the song. “Because lots of these folks who are buried here, they were sacrificed.”
During the Korean War, Rosario served with the 65th Infantry Regiment, which was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal for its soldiers’ actions during the Korean War.
The 65th Infantry Regiment, also known as “the Borinqueneers” was the U.S. military’s last segregated unit and was comprised primarily of Hispanic soldiers, according to Public Law 113-120 of the 113th Congress.
The Congressional Gold Medal was approved for the 65th Infantry Regiment on June 10, 2014, and the gold medal was designated to be displayed in the Smithsonian Institution, according to Congressional records.
Rosario said he wished his wife could have been with him last Wednesday, as she had for many such ceremonies in the past.
“But this year, I don’t have her,” Rosario said. “... She would’ve liked to have been present here.”
Many listening at the flag plaza and many nearby, within earshot of the trumpet, stopped what they were doing to pay their respects as they visited loved ones buried in the cemetery — some of them saluting, others with hands over their hearts.
“It’s a huge honor to be able to come out here and play this for all these veterans that (are) still alive,” Wilson said.
With Wilson were his grandparents, who are retired from the Air Force — retired Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Wilson and retired Lt. Col. Jean Wilson.
“I feel like it’ll be one of the main memories I remember of him, and it’ll definitely be a memory for the rest of my life,” Wilson said of playing in front of his grandfather.
Wilson has a desire to become part of Texas A&M University’s Corps of Cadets and be part of the Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Course.
He desires to be a pilot and fly large fixed-wing aircraft, such as the C-5 Galaxy or the C-17 Globemaster III.
“Well, my whole life I’ve been pushed towards the Air Force, but with ROTC, it was kind of pushing me toward the Army,” Wilson said. “The reason to join the Air Force is because the Army doesn’t have what I want, and I want to be a big airplane pilot.”
Wilson’s grandmother said he is considering the Navy as a backup option, depending on the availability of what he wants to do.
