An M1 Abrams tank belonging to a 1st Cavalry Division unit caught fire on Thursday outside of the unit’s motor pool.
The tank belonged to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. A division spokesman confirmed that an investigation into the incident is underway.
“We are aware of the M1 Abrams tank fire, which occurred Thursday at Fort Hood, Texas,” Maj. Paul M. Oliver, a spokesman with the 1st Cavalry Division, said Tuesday. “We can report that no injuries occurred as a result of the fire. The safety and well-being of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is our top priority, and the incident is currently under investigation.”
A Reddit post suggested that the Abrams had a fuel leak that wasn’t addressed, a claim that is being looked into as part of the investigation, Oliver said.
According to Task & Purpose, Kenneth Ramos, a retired sergeant major and one of the administrators for the group, said footage of the incident was provided to U.S. Army WTF Moments by four separate soldiers.
“The health of our 1st Cav Troopers is our top priority, and we are thankful that no serious injuries resulted from the fire,” Oliver said. “The extent of the damage and adverse of effects are all part of the ongoing investigation.”
