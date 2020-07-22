Roughly 300 soldiers from 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, returned home from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East on July 11.
The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division unit was split between supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan and Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.
The battalion deployed overseas in October 2019. Four of the unit’s soldiers died during the deployment.
In December 2019, Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, 33, from Tarrant County in north Texas, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., 25, from Keaau, Hawaii, were killed when their Apache helicopter crashed while providing air security for ground troops in Afghanistan. The crash is still under investigation, according to a Department of Defense release.
Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, of Hanford, California, was killed in a rocket attack March 11 at Camp Taji, Iraq. The rocket attack was blamed on an Iranian-backed militia group, purportedly in retaliation for the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January.
Sgt. 1st Class John David Randolph Hilty, 44, from Bowie, Maryland, died March 30, 2020 in Erbil, Iraq, of a non-combat related incident, according to a Department of Defense release. The incident is currently under investigation.
