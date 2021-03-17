KILLEEN — Bruce Raymond spent four years with the U.S. Air Force security police and one of his claims to fame is helping capture a North Korean spy when he was stationed overseas at Osan Air Base.
“That is where my first indoctrination to Korean interrogations took place,” said Raymond, who has lived in Killeen since 1952, when his father was stationed here with the U.S. Army.
“This was at night, and I was in an unmarked vehicle; had a partner with me. We were driving around on base, and I noticed a black jeep parked off in the corner, in the shadows. I observed a Korean coming out of the building wearing a suit, which was really abnormal for that time.
“We pulled in behind this guy. He goes up the road a little bit (and) picks up another Korean, and this guy is in a three-piece suit. Very suspicious. I told my partner, ‘If they head for the main gate, we’re gonna pull them over.’”
Sure enough, the car they were behind headed for the gate to exit the base. Raymond radioed ahead and had gate personnel detain the pair. As he arrived and confronted one of the men, the other simply walked away.
“They had let him go, and once they were outside the gate, we couldn’t touch them,” Raymond said. “I grabbed the other guy, took him into security – he was scared, but he wasn’t fighting me – put him up against the wall, turned around to the desk sergeant and told him what was going on. I said, ‘There’s something wrong here.’
“While I’m sitting there filling out my paperwork, this interrogator commenced to beating the hell out of the guy with a lead pipe. I’m looking at the desk sergeant and he told me, ‘Don’t turn around.’
“After that, the interrogator took this guy to a back room, and I’m sitting there listening to this guy being bounced off the wall. Then, the interrogator comes out, goes outside, and gets a K-9 handler with a sentry dog.
“Those dogs we had over there were not patrol dogs. The difference between a patrol dog and a sentry dog? A sentry dog, you have to choke them off (when they are locked onto a prisoner); you can’t just give them a command.
“Anyway, this interrogator comes back with a K-9 handler and a sentry dog, kicks open the door, and tells the guy to let the dog loose. That’s when the Korean started talking.”
Raymond, now 69, was born in Munich, Germany, but grew up in Killeen, living most of his life here except for his years in the service. His first job was delivering newspapers for the Killeen Daily Herald when he was 11 years old.
He also remembers hanging out downtown when the Avenue D area was a thriving red-light district known for its regular parade of prostitutes.
“Avenue D was our hangout,” he said. “In the ‘70s, businesses started moving away from downtown, and all the hookers moved in.
“I have some friends who were police officers during that time and, boy, they tell some stories. We’d go down there as teenagers and … I mean, it was funny. There used to be a Texas State Optical downtown on the corner of Gray and (Avenue) D. Well, my ex-wife worked there, and she would tell me about all the hookers hanging around outside the entrance to the store.
“It was unbelievable.
“There was a place down the street, a coffee house, called the Oleo Strut. That’s where Jane Fonda met up with a bunch of people and protested Fort Hood — she got escorted off of Fort Hood.
“But as far as the kids in the area — they used to get drunk and get into fights on the weekend. They’d go down there … I remember one incident when a high school kid got drunk and went down to the Oleo Strut and kicked the front door in and pitched a paper bag into the coffee house. Well, what was in that paper bag was a skunk.
“The skunk came out of that bag and he was mad. That place cleared out quick.”
When he graduated from Killeen High School in 1970, Raymond had no plans to join the military, but when it became obvious that he would be drafted — and in all likelihood shipped off to fight in Vietnam — the young man decided to take control of his own destiny.
“In ’71, the draft was going strong. I had a little job downtown in Killeen, delivering furniture and working at a florist. I remember watching TV one night in my parents’ living room, on one of those brand-new color TV sets that (most) people didn’t have at the time.
“I watched the drawing of the draft numbers — it was like a lottery — and you were chosen by your birthdate. My birthdate came up as number two.
“Being raised in a military family, I said, ‘Nah, I’ve got a thing against being in a bunker in Vietnam. I’m going to go join the Air Force.’”
So that’s what he did.
Basic training was at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, followed by his first duty station, which was in a far more desirable location than the jungles of Southeast Asia.
“At that time, you didn’t get to pick your career field,” Raymond said. “You were assigned a career field, and you didn’t get to go to schools.
“The group I was in, they called us out, lined us up, and this tech sergeant literally went down the row and said, ‘Cop; cook. Cop; cook. Cop; cook.’ I remember worrying, ‘Oh, God, I hope I don’t get cook.’ I got assigned to security police, and my first duty station was Cheyenne Mountain Complex in Colorado Springs — far different from Vietnam.”
While he was stationed in Colorado, he unexpectedly received orders to report for duty in Vietnam. At the 11th hour, those orders were changed for Korea.
“I went back down to Lackland for another training — for going into a war zone — and then I got pulled out of the ranks. They said, ‘You are being pulled from Vietnam.’
“I looked at this guy and I said, ‘Listen, if I’m not going to Vietnam, where are you guys sending me?’ You know, what could be worse?
“They came back and said, ‘You’re going to South Korea.’”
Then it was on to Osan, followed by Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, where Raymond finished his career as supervisor/comptroller for the weapons storage area.
He came back to Killeen with the intention of exploring his options for 90 days, then most likely reenlisting. A job offer he could not pass up, however, led him to a long career in civil service that ended when he retired from West Fort Hood in 2010 as a senior systems analyst with 41 years of overall government service.
Never one to sit around and twiddle his thumbs, Raymond — an avid, lifelong motorcycle enthusiast — is involved now in a variety of volunteer efforts, including national vice president for Forgotten Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Texas, a member of the Texas Motorcycle Safety Association, board member for Bell County Crime Stoppers and chairman of Do You See Me Now? motorcycle safety and awareness program.
The father of two who has been married to wife, Cathy, since 1978 may be best known, however, for his role as chairman and Santa Claus for the annual TriCounty Toy Run of Central Texas, a program that provides holiday cash and toys for children in Bell, Coryell, and Lampasas counties.
“If you look at any pictures of the Toy Run, the first red bike is me,” Raymond said, explaining that he rides a Victory Cross Country Tour. “This (past) year was pretty tough because of the COVID, but we still managed to support twenty different registered 501c3 (non-profit) organizations.
“We have a hundred volunteers, (and) nobody is paid for their services or time. Everything taken in is divided up on the day of the event between those registered 501s, and from there it goes to the families.
“It was kind of a low year for us, but we still managed to give right around $25,000, between (cash) donations and toys. We supported between 9,000 and 10,000 kids across three counties. I’m trying to think back to 2019, and I think it was right around $30,000, and I’ve seen it go as high as $40,000.
“The longest group that we had was back in about 2006. According to DPS, when I was entering Copperas Cove, at the front of the group, the last bike was just leaving the American Legion in Temple. They estimated the procession was about 25 miles long. Most of the time, we average probably 1,200 bikes, something like that.”
Next on his schedule is this year’s Do You See Me Now? safety campaign to help promote national Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in May.
Bike riders will meet the last Sunday in April at Jokers IceHouse near the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and ride to Gatesville. Anyone can participate in the ride by simply showing up and joining in the fun.
“And they don’t have to ride a motorcycle,” Raymond said. “If someone wants to get on the planning committee, they can come and help out with that.
“I’m going to post a schedule for meetings. We’ll hold three or four meetings prior to the event, and everybody will know what their responsibilities are. There’s a lot that goes into the planning of these things.”
For more information on the upcoming ride and other area motorcycle programs, visit facebook.com/TriCountyToyRunOfCentralTexas; facebook.com/bruce.raymond.58; or facebook.com/groups/39807981029.
