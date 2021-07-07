After coronavirus restrictions canceled many events the past year, the communities surrounding Fort Hood celebrated Independence Day in style with parades, barbecues, ceremonies and more.
Killeen
In Killeen, members of the public gathered Sunday at VFW Post 9192, located on Wolf Street, for a cookout and a brisket cook-off. The free event ran from 4 to 10 p.m. and attracted at least 50 people.
Seven participants competed in the cook-off. The winner got $100 dollars, while second and third place scored $50 each. This was the first year the post has held this event. The prize money was donated by the post’s commander David Reese, a Vietnam veteran, and another individual.
Judges helped themselves to seven brisket samples before gathering in a back room to pick a winner.
Among this year’s competitors were a husband and wife, Eve and Dennis Butler. Eve Butler is a professional baker, but said she and her husband make quite a lot of brisket. When asked what made her’s better than her husband’s, she simply replied, “The seasoning.”
Dennis Butler said he adds tender love and care to his brisket.
Judges awarded Eve Butler second place, beating her husband.
The event also featured a wide spread of other foods like dessert items and sides. All food was free for the public.
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, a decent crowd turned out for the Independence Day celebration at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 on Sunday. The event was open to the public and was free to attend.
The days celebration started off with a traditional bell ringing ceremony lead by members of the VFW, who read speeches explaining the significance of the day we usually set aside for barbecues and fireworks. The bell, which sits in front of the post, is traditionally rung 13 times in representation of the 13 original colonies that were under British rule in the United States.
One member explained the history of the bell ringing ceremony. 38th U.S. President Gerald Ford proclaimed in 1976 that bells be rung simultaneously at the hour of two o’clock Eastern Standard Time around the country. At the time of this proclamation, it was the 200th year of freedom for the states from British rule. The bells were to be rung for two minutes to signify that milestone in American history, according to the member.
After speeches were given, Robert Foreman,12, a Boyscout in troop 224 had the honor of reading off the 13 colonies as a member of the VFW rang the memorial bell after each one.
The ceremony was followed by a lively barbecue feast with a variety of sides, desserts, grilled chicken, brisket and smoked sausage. Guests also had the opportunity to submit their names into a raffle for some rather impressive prizes. Participants had the chance to win a brand new grill along with other barbecue necessities.
Belton
On Saturday, hometown heroes was one of the themes of the Belton Fourth of July Parade. The rain held off and a cloudy overcast kept the temperature down during the 1½-hour parade, which followed a short program on the north steps of the Bell County Courthouse.
The main speaker, Brigadier Gen. Brett Sylvia, acting 1st Cavalry Division commander at Fort Hood, underscored remarks made earlier by Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Chamber of Commerce, concerning hometown heroes. Sylvia included police officers, firefighters, educators responders and educators in that group. Other unheralded persons in the past year, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter storm, he said, have been truck drivers and grocery store workers.
“Our hometown heroes were essential for getting through this,” he said.
Speaking of the 1st Cavalry Division, Sylvia said it has protected the nation for almost 100 years.
“Each time we fought, we fought to defend those who sought freedom,” he said “Our troopers — they come from communities like Belton, and that’s what makes our Army great.”
In both military and hometown heroes, he said he sees the value of selfless service, “to fulfill our duties loyally without recognition or gain.”
He challenged the crowd: “Let this Independence Day celebration mark a return to normalcy. Reflect on what this holiday means to you, and how you can serve this great nation and our community. You give us a great opportunity to express optimism.”
Larry Causey of FME News contributed to this report.
