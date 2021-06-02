The communities surrounding Fort Hood solemnly stepped up to the plate on Monday to honor the sacrifice of the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States military on Memorial Day.
Killeen
The City of Killeen and the Area Veterans Advisory Committee hosted the Memorial Day service Monday morning — held virtually by Zoom and on Facebook live to help mitigate COVID-19 — at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Despite not being open to the public, hundreds of members of various veterans organizations, veterans and family members gathered to watch the service, many who were already at the cemetery to visit loved ones and friends buried there.
III Corps and Fort Hood Command Sgt. Maj. Cliff Burgnoyne said it was an honor to attend the event, which included local figures such as Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, both of whom are Army veterans.
“This community really steps up and supports all of our fallen and our soldiers, throughout the Central Texas region,” Burgnoyne said. “It’s just amazing. Thanks to the community here in Central Texas for not only supporting Fort Hood, but all of our veterans.”
Burgnoyne said he wanted to give a special thank you to the Gold Star Families.
“This is a day that hurts for them — not only 365 days, but this one day is particularly hard,” he said. “We pray for them.”
The guest speaker for the event was retired Lt. Gen. John “J.T.” Thomson, a former 1st Cavalry Division commander at Fort Hood and former commandant at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
The general spoke about the history of Memorial Day and its importance to not only those who served and the Gold Star Families whose loved ones were buried at the cemetery, but for the general community to remember the price of the freedoms and liberty enjoyed by Americans.
“The Central Texas community has given so much in sacrifice, and we can’t ever forget that,” said Thomson, who retired in Killeen. “It’s not just the sheer numbers. ... It’s the families you see here today, and it is our duty to honor the men and women who made that ultimate sacrifice.”
To view the Killeen ceremony online, go to www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=341429014007090&ref=watch_permalink.
That afternoon at the cemetery, Samantha Salvador, 23, of Killeen, became visibly emotional as she played taps at the grave site of her former mentor, Edwin Maunakea Jr.
Maunakea was the former president of MecaTX, the Multi-Educational Cross Cultural Arts of Central Texas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and spreading awareness for cultural music and dance.
Maunakea had the distinct honor, and misfortune, of being a prisoner-of-war in not one, but two wars — Korea and Vietnam. He passed away in 2015.
“I’m Hispanic and Hawaiian; he was the one who showed me more of my Hawaiian roots,” Salvador said. “I remember growing up, he lost part of his thumb, and he’d always laugh about it. He played the most beautiful ukulele.”
Maunakea’s grave site was one of five locations where MecaTX played cascading taps in honor of fallen military men and women on Memorial Day.
“He had the most beautiful soprano voice I ever heard,” MecaTX leader and retired U.S. Army Col. Daniel Kott said of Maunakea on Monday. “He was our president. He was a prisoner of war twice. Not too many people can say that, or even want to say it, but he was.”
Kott’s son, also named Daniel, was buried at the grave site where the afternoon’s event’s kicked off.
“Basically, this is our family grave, and he’s the first one in it — Danny boy,” Kott said of his son while visibly choking back tears.
Kott’s son, once diagnosed with Down Syndrome, lived with Kott and his wife, Nadine, until he died at the age of 50.
Singer Alyssa Gomez performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Danny Boy,” graveside along with other patriotic pieces.
“This is what Memorial Day is about,” Kott said. “For the fallen and their families that continue to carry on.”
Noting waning interest in taps performers, Kott said he would like to see more young people join MecaTX to learn how to play taps and carry on the decades-old Memorial Day tradition.
Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights’ ceremony was a virtual Memorial Day remembrance.
After posting of the colors by Harker Heights police and firefighters, a rousing performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Christian Wigley, a Harker Heights High School choir student.
Harker Heights decorated the veterans and Purple Heart monuments by City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, with American flags and evening color-light projections. A Memorial Day wreath was laid next to the Veterans Monument Monday by John Footman and Victor Wiggins Jr.
Col. Kevin Bradley, commander of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, memorialized the day by speaking at the 3rd Calvary Regiment Memorial in Harker Heights. Bradley said the regiment re-dedicated the memorial in honor of military riflemen who “selflessly served our country and paid the ultimate price.”
“I’m honored to speak with you this Memorial Day and to honor our military men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation,” Bradley said Monday. “Thank you, ‘Brave Rifles.’”
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith took part in the Memorial Day ceremony with a pre-recorded statement.
“Memorial Day is a somber day. It is a day when we remember the fallen, but especially we remember the Gold Star families. They feel the loss of their loved ones every day,” Smith said. “We need to read history and biography to understand the context of their sacrifices. We must tell their stories; otherwise it will be lost to the passage of time. Remember the fallen.”
To view the Harker Heights Memorial Day ceremony online, go to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Facebook page at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspr.
Kempner
In Kempner, Mayor John “JW” Wilkerson led the program Monday morning at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park along U.S. Highway 190, which included the pledge of allegiance led by Girl Scouts Service Unit 712, singing of the national anthem by Alicia Straley, posting of the colors and 21-gun salute by members of Fort Hood’s 36th Engineer Brigade, playing of taps by U.S. Army veteran Jennifer Fitzgerald and remarks from keynote speaker Maj. Joseph Marut III.
Marut recounted the history of Memorial Day and creation of the famed Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The combat veteran said it is important for everyone to remember the sacrifices made by members of the armed services.
“Today is about the soldiers who are no longer here,” Marut said. “I have two soldiers I lost in October 2010, and we need to make sure we are paying attention to paying the respects that are deserving of the families — brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, friends and families — who don’t have their service member with them.”
Bob Crane, an 88-year-old Kempner resident who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars, was on hand for the ceremony. Crane said he lost five buddies in combat and the pain of those losses never goes away, particularly on Memorial Day.
“Lot of memories,” he said. “Some good; some bad.”
Temple
In Temple, dozens of people from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10377 and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association walked through rows of graves Monday morning at the Temple Garden of Memories cemetery to place American flags.
The gathering is part of an annual event by the post to commemorate those who served.
Post trustee Charles Cooper said the organization was not able to gather last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, so they wanted to make sure and come out this year.
“It is usually in the neighborhood of 425 and 450 flags that we plant each year,” Cooper said. “It is just something in order to honor our veterans and I am sure they are looking down on us from up above and saying that it looks good.”
Post members handed out dozens of bundles containing miniature American flags, with volunteers looking at each gravestone to see if the person was a veteran before planting them.
Shane Monaco of FME News Service contributed to this report.
