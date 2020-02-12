HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights hosted its first 5K race at Purser Family Park on Feb. 1.
Over 200 people participated in the race, which was the third of 17 total races in the Cen-Tex Race Series for 2020.
Brittany Campbell, a Killeen resident who participated in the race, said, “It’s an excellent way to stay in shape and also because it’s the Armed Forces YMCA, it’s a great way to support something that I believe in.”
Campbell is a military veteran who served at Fort Hood from 2011 to 2013.
“To come together and do something like this is great and it unites everybody,” Campbell said.
Justin Dingman, the aquatics director at the ASYMCA in Harker Heights, was the race coordinator for the 5K.
“We are trying to do a lot more community outreach and this was one of our ideas that we came up with,” Dingman said.
All of the money from the race went to the ASYMCA to help provide child care and other services for local families, according to Dingman. The race raised a profit of over $2,500.
Dingman said the goal is to make the race a yearly event.
Stephen Simecek, an assistant principal at Copperas Cove High School, finished the race in just under 20 minutes.
“I’m feeling good. Pretty good little course, a few little ups and downs but a good, fast course,” Simecek said.
Simecek talked about the benefits of the race.
“I think it’s good. You’ve got a lot of people that are avid runners and they’ll encourage those that are just getting into it — not a lot of judgmental people out here, just people looking to have a good time,” Simecek said.
