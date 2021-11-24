KILLEEN — Just in time for Thanksgiving, more than 70 Army volunteers distributed holiday food baskets from the Killeen Food Care Center to 1,000 military families Monday.
“Everybody you see out here today are volunteers,” Staff Sgt. Nathan Akridge, of Fort Hood’s 89th Military Police Brigade, said. “They’re doing this out of the goodness of their heart.”
At least 1,000 military families received free holiday groceries Monday thanks to the hard work of the Killeen Food Care Center and dozens of Army volunteers.
Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Food Care Center, said the more than 20-year-old event means a lot to the largely military-affiliated Killeen-Fort Hood community.
“No one should ever have to go hungry in this community, most especially the men and women who serve our country,” Cockrell said. “That’s why it’s so important.”
Each Food Care Center Thanksgiving basket came with a Honeysuckle White turkey, canned fruit and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, gravy, a box of dressing, a loaf of bread and one dessert item.
Cockrell said the Food Care Center was especially thankful to receive 1,000 free turkeys from Cargill, Inc. Monday morning.
“What a blessing because it’s about $35,000 worth of turkeys we’d have to buy,” Cockrell said. “It all happened because of our relationship with the Military Family Advisory Network.”
The Thanksgiving food giveaway is organized every year with the help of the Fort Hood Chaplain’s office and the Command Finance Specialist.
Dozens of trucks and SUVs were seen lined up on North 16th Street Monday waiting to pick up free Thanksgiving goodies for active-duty military service members in need.
“The Food Care Center has always been here for our soldiers if they have problems with food,” Akridge said. “Especially with inflation, food is hard to get. Everybody is feeling the pinch. They just do a tremendous job. Without them, there would be probably 1,000 soldiers without a Thanksgiving.”
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, in the United States are food insecure — meaning there is a lack of consistent access to enough food to uphold an active, healthy life.
As unemployment and food insecurity rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the nonprofit Feeding America, over 60 million Americans turned to food banks and community programs for nourishment during 2020.
As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having difficulty feeding their families this year, according to Feeding America.
The Killeen Food Care Center will host additional food giveaways just prior to the Christmas holiday on Dec. 18 for active-duty military service members and Dec. 21 for civilians.
Active-duty military service members may register for a free Christmas holiday basket of food on Dec. 18 by visiting https://milfanet.org/forthood.
The Killeen Food Care Center is located at 210 N. 16th St. For more information go to http://www.foodcare.org/.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
