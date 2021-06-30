Fort Hood Family Housing, a Lendlease military privatized housing community, was named the Military Community of the Year June 16 by the National Apartment Association.
“On behalf of the entire Fort Hood family team, we would like to say thank you to the National Apartment Association for this recognition. I think we can all agree COVID-19 has been incredibly difficult for our community, to include our Fort Hood Family Housing team,” Chris Albus, project manager for FHFH, said about the honor. “This award symbolizes the continued strength our team has demonstrated this past year to continue to provide outstanding communities where military families live, work and thrive.”
The National Apartment Association, which represents 149 state and local affiliates, more than 93,000 members and more than 10.5 million homes globally, evaluates communities based on several factors, including a demonstrated commitment to service to its residents, its impact on the local community, unique resident retention strategies and financial performance.
“This award is a true reflection of the entire team including leasing, community office staff, maintenance and more,” Albus said. “This team continues to make a difference in the lives of our Army families here at Fort Hood, and I am beyond proud of them.”
Lendlease was announced as a finalist for the award on March 18. Other finalists included Tierra Vista Community in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Tierra Vista Community in San Pedro, California.
Albus said he believes what made Fort Hood stand out among the competition was them going above and beyond to make sure its residents have been safe and engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jessica Seeley, vice president of the Fort Hood Resident Advisory Board and its Kouma Village representative, said she believes the events FHFH offers is what makes it a great place to live.
“I like all the things they offer,” Seeley explained. “They do all kinds of family events that are free to the residents, they’re fun and they kept it going even through COVID and that really says something about how committed they are to ensuring that it remains the Great Place.”
Albus said the RAB has improved communication between the residents and housing. The RAB is made up of 12 residents to represent each of the FHFH neighborhoods and was designed to encourage residents to engage in their community and positively affect the quality of life for families at FHFH. Through the RAB, resident representatives have an opportunity to share their ideas and suggestions, express their concerns and work with their property management team to develop solutions.
FHFH received the same recognition in 2015, when they were called the Paragon Awards. After receiving the award in 2015, FHFH had to wait five years before qualifying for the same award. Albus credits the “team of teams” at Fort Hood for being able to provide its soldiers and families with quality service.
“I am incredibly honored to be a part of such a hardworking, dedicated team, many who have served in the military and who show up to work every day committed to improving the lives of our service members and families,” Albus said. “This award signifies the collective team’s hard work and dedication.”
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the awards presentation was held virtually. A link to the awards presentation can be found on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNUDRndciUI. The physical award will be mailed to FHFH and displayed in the FHFH office.
“I am proud of our entire team for all their hard work this past year to continue in our commitment of taking care of service members and their families,” Albus added, “and providing them a community where they can live, work and thrive, even in the midst of a pandemic.”
