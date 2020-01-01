KILLEEN — An Austin-based nonprofit came to the aid of homeless veterans in Killeen on Dec. 14, 2019, hoping to bring a little cheer as the holiday season began.

William and Chandra Vandry, founders of Vandry Hope Foundation, supplied each homeless veteran at the Friends in Crisis Shelter in Killeen with a “survival pack” of a water bottle, juice, organic snacks, cleaning items, packs for flu and cold and socks.

