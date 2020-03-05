COPPERAS COVE — When the doors opened to allow guests into Copperas Cove’s first baby expo event, the line continued down the sidewalk and wrapped around the building. Within 20 minutes, the “swag bags” promised to the first 100 attendees were gone.
The Inaugural Cove Baby Expo was the community service project of active-duty military spouse and the reigning Miss Five Hills Emerald Bentley, who used her scholarship from the Copperas Cove Five Hills Pageant to pay for her certification to become a doula.
“I am a birth support specialist, known as a doula,” said Bentley who is the spouse of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Nicholas Bentley, a pilot assigned to 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. “With my first baby, I was not prepared for motherhood or pregnancy or infancy. I had no clue. I make it my passion to supply mothers with everything they need to know so they feel more prepared.”
Emerald Bentley gave birth to their first child while stationed in Alabama and prided herself on the amount of research, education and prep she did during her pregnancy.
“I took six weeks of childbirth education classes, hired a birth doula, read all the books, toured the hospital and much more,” Bentley said. “The shocking part was that none of those things actually prepared me for life with a newborn.”
Bentley said she muddled through the early days of caring for a newborn. She returned home from the hospital on a Sunday afternoon and her husband was back to work the following morning.
“I was five hours from family and essentially knew no one,” Bentley said. “I began to realize how important a strong support system was during this transition period. Whether it was emotional support, breastfeeding support, mental health help or just an extra hand, I needed it all to survive those first few months.”
After being crowned Miss Five Hills in March 2019, Bentley was determined to use her influential position as a titleholder to make the journey of motherhood easier for other women and dedicated her year-long reign to the nonprofit organization Grace for Mothers.
“As a military spouse myself, I know what it is like to wonder if your spouse will even be present at the birth of your child,” Bentley said. “Many of the clients we take for birth support and postpartum care at Grace for Mothers hire us solely on the fact they do not want to be alone during one of the greatest moments in their lives. They want the support and companionship they will miss from not having their spouse present.”
Saturday’s baby expo included more than 30 vendors such as WIC, poison control, La Leche Leage, Hope Pregnancy Center and Stroller Strong Moms. It also gave parents some advance practice through the event’s diaper changing contest, bottle chugging competition, diaper toss and baby crawling contest.
Bentley was pleased with the quality of the vendors, the attendance and the participation in the activities at the Cove Baby Expo that drew more than 16,700 hits on the event’s Facebook page.
“To be honest, I was terrified to build an event from the ground up, especially since the pageant system is so successful,” Bentley said. “I knew I had big shoes to fill, but I knew that my passion would drive it forward.”
The inaugural Cove Baby Expo raised more than $900 for Bentley’s chosen charity, Grace for Mothers.
Bentley will crown her successor on March 21 at the 7th Annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant held at the Copperas Cove Civic Centera at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for $5 at the door.
