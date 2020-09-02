Alarm clocks began going off earlier than normal. A build of excitement rose as some children were looking forward to sitting at a desk, in a classroom, within an actual school building as they had once before. Children rushed to the front entrance of their schools to be greeted by chaperones, teachers and staff to grant access to the school they’d missed for over five months.
What would it look like?
Would I see all my friends?
Will we be able to play with one another like before?
Can I hug my teachers, the librarian, the principal, my PE coach?
As Killeen Independent School District reopened the traditional in-class instruction for students and teachers, there was much preparation and thought process put in to this unknown territory. It would be normal for children, and adults even, to want things to be as they once were, or at least hope. Classrooms are not as full, everyone is being given barriers and boundaries and a mask keeps hidden the smiles, laughter, frustration, sadness and excitement that each person may be exuding behind it. It isn’t quite the normalcy a school is accustomed to, but this is the place we are all at today.
In addition, as I had mentioned, there is still so much unknown. What plan of actions are set in place in the event of a positive case? What policies are in place if there is a direct exposure with a teacher? Does that mean that the teacher and her students are to quarantine? Does the whole school shut down? Are we engaged in a crap shoot at this point? There are certain areas that we can streamline and have concrete standards and policies in place, but others maybe not so much.
It is difficult to say where the source of a case may have come from. It is also more difficult to decide the best possible approach to ensure everyone is safe, but that policies and plans are in place for a plethora of scenarios. No one can really say there is a right or wrong way to this whole situation. We are in an unfamiliar area, and we can offer multiple solutions while considering the safety, welfare and health of all students, teachers and staff.
It is quite innocent to observe and listen to the children express concern about the simplest things. Such as: The need to have a mask, and one that fits and feels comfortable. Even the concept of technology devices that were administered and if they are to bring them to school or not. Also, students are reminding their parents repeatedly to get a physical so they may participate in team sports. It has certainly forced them, even groomed them, to be independent in their thinking and level of human behavior and operation. They are gaining the opportunity to think for themselves and build a level of maturity that frankly posed concern for our current generation. They are to hold themselves, others and sometimes even their parents accountable for safety, scheduling and protocol factors to consider.
The alarm clocks may be going off much earlier. The rustling of feet hitting the bedroom floors as our children jump out of bed before the sun arises. The dialogue of excitement coming from our children to be able to engage in anything, but a screen may echo the halls. The fear of giving permissions for our children to enter the buildings, sit in classrooms and walk the halls of the unknown may turn our stomach. Whichever variables we choose to be our concern, may it be for the growth, development, maturity and grooming of our future generation. We are all making decisions at best we can with every caution at the forefront. It is a breath of fresh air to just see our children find joy in something that they thought they’d never be able to experience again, or for a much longer time from now.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
