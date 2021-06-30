We have all been looking forward to this day. We have all anticipated when things would soon resume a sense of normalcy. We’ve wondered how much longer we would have to continue wearing the mandated masks. We wondered how long the stay-at-home order would be in place. We questioned when, and if, our children would ever be able to return safely to school. Some of us have even wondered if working from home would be a temporary or permanent thing.
Then, as it became more long-term for many of us, working remotely, we started to question if perhaps it was something we enjoyed. There seems to be a shift in the workforce as now the pressure to return to an office may create more stress. There has been a developed comfort, identity and routine in working remotely.
It seems as though those who once worked in the office and began working remotely became different people along the way. It took some time, organizing and adjusting with family dynamics, logistics and scheduling to accommodate the work from home environment. Now, with much time spent creating new routines and norms, it seems the stressors arise once again as we begin to evaluate how to reconfigure our lives to return to work in the office. The things taken into consideration would be commute, inconvenience of accessibility to comforts within the home, schedules, and even headspace for a person to conform to a professional environment once again.
There is a recent article that speaks on how many of us are not the same people post-pandemic as we were pre-pandemic. We have been allowed to think differently, see things differently, and then have a different work output. Therefore, there may be shock or added stressors for people to reacclimate back to their previous work environment. It has also been shared that employees would more likely resign from their job if they are not given the option to work remotely occasionally. This can raise concern for employers and may prompt leaders to reevaluate the infrastructure, goals and vision of their organization. Employees continue to demand more flexibility in their schedules, time-off, and obligatory appointments and events.
There are statistics of businesses overseas that have decided to have fewer work hours in the day, and one less workday in the work week. The response of employee morale, creativity and work output seems to be much higher for these employers. People feel less stressed, pressured and the need to perform with excess time but limited resources. Now, this is not to say this approach does not have its share of cons or areas that need improvement. It is something that has been implemented and seems to work great for a significant area. However, we understand that this will take much time and money — that is, if the approach works for all involved parties.
Now, although each of us has been looking forward to our world getting back to normal, we have all discovered a different, or new normal. It seems that the thing we once wanted to have back so badly no longer exists, or seems obsolete, and we have grown with the change. As with any change, there is much initial resistance. However, it seems we are all making it through just fine.
So, whether you are returning to the office, remaining to work from home or entering back into the workforce after the high unemployment rates, recall what once was. Let us have some understanding that everyone is now attempting to modify and acclimate once again. It will take patience, resilience and understanding of ourselves, our peers, our superiors, and the organization we are employed with. Nonetheless, just as COVID pushed us beyond our limits, so may this. But we will be able to excel as we work together one day at a time.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
