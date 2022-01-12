Winter is a great time for fishing in Texas, from the warm saltwater of the Gulf of Mexico to freshwater lakes and streams, ponds and rivers all across the state.
Locally, Belton Lake, Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir — consistently rated two of the best lakes in the state — and the Lampasas River are considered excellent spots to land a stringer full of bass, sunfish, catfish, crappie and/or bream. No fancy equipment needed, as fishing from the bank is a perfectly good way to fill a cooler using a simple cane pole and bucket of minnows or box of wriggly red worms or nightcrawlers.
For those with an eye on a more exotic fishing experience, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department every year implements a statewide stocking program in which hundreds of thousands of hatchery-raised rainbow trout are released into community lakes, streams, river tailraces and state park ponds, and the public is invited to bait a hook and catch a limit of up to five fish each.
Generally, rainbow trout — native to North America west of the Rocky Mountains, with an average size of two to five pounds — do not reproduce in Texas and are unable to survive summer temperatures here, so every fall and winter, TPWD releases more than 350,000 of the popular game fish and welcomes anglers of all ages and skill levels to come out and bait a hook.
A simple rod and reel set-up is what the fisherman ordered for going after rainbows, along with simple bait: cheese, kernel corn, worms, crickets, small spinners and spoons.
TPWD recommends using light tackle, including a small, closed-face spinning reel, six to eight pound test line and small hooks. Slipshot weights help with casting and sinking bait to a desired depth. Bobbers are useful for youngsters and novice fisherman to easily see when a fish takes the bait and starts pulling on the hook.
Children 16 and younger may fish for free, while anyone 17 and older needs a valid fishing license. A license is not required to fish inside a Texas state park. Most parks charge an entry fee for admission.
In central Texas, upcoming rainbow stocking dates and locations include:
Copperas Cove City Park pond: Feb. 13; 1,000 fish.
Harker Heights Carl Levin City Park pond: Jan. 13; 1,500 fish.
Temple Miller Park Pond: Feb. 27; 1,500 fish.
Georgetown Blue Hole Park Lake: Jan. 16; 1,500 fish.
Sites that were stocked in December included:
Lampasas W.M. Brook Park Lake: Dec. 15; 900 fish.
Nolan Creek in Belton: Dec. 18 and 30; 1,400 fish.
For a complete schedule of statewide stocking sites and dates, go to tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/management/stocking/trout_stocking.phtml.
With a limit of lovely rainbows on ice, what to do with them next?
First, the fish need to be prepared for cooking. This is called cleaning the fish.
Step one: use a sharp knife to cut off the head just below or behind the first gill.
Step two: cut off the tail fin.
Step three: slice the fish underneath from the anus forward to make a long straight incision or butterfly cut. Face your knife blade up and slide it along the backbone. The knife should cut along the outside of the ribcage. Flip the knife over and cut along the backbone to the base of the tail but not through the skin.
Repeat this process on the other side of the trout. You now will have two sides and the rib cage in the middle with no meat. Next, remove this bone structure along the base of the flesh, and remove the remaining rows of bones by slicing along each side without cutting through the skin.
These instructions can be found at doityourself.com.
Now those beauties are ready for cooking.
A handful of recipes from www.freshfishkitchen.com includes the following:
Crispy oven-baked trout: Parmesan cheese and panko breadcrumbs combine to make a light and crispy coating on these baked fillets. Dijon mustard and garlic add just a touch of tang.
Roasted rainbow trout with veggies: Clear out your crisper with this veggie-filled recipe that yields a light, weeknight dinner perfect for post-holiday detoxing.
Pan seared lemon pepper rainbow trout: For this you need only a handful of pantry staples and 20 minutes.
Mustard and herb crusted trout: If you crave fish with a serious crunch factor (without frying), here it is.
Grilled rainbow trout with lemon parsley butter: A zesty recipe with a bonus tutorial on partially butchering your own trout if you’re feeling brave.
For details on those and other recipes, go to www.freshfishkitchen.com/15-fast-flavorful-rainbow-trout-recipes.
Happy fishing!
