Battalion Avenue officially became Legends Way during a ceremony in front of Cooper Field on Monday.
The new name is designed to recognize the 1st Cavalry Division’s — and other units on Fort Hood — Medal of Honor recipients who “Lived the Legend” through their heroism. Nearly every quarter mile along the newly designated Legends Way, signs now hang with pictures of each of the division’s 43 Medal of Honor recipients and the story of how each soldier earned the medal.
Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, commander of the “First Team,” and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, the division’s senior enlisted advisor, formally unveiled one of the street signs and one of the Medal of Honor recipient signs as part of a week-long celebration of the division’s 100th birthday. The street was officially renamed to Legends Way on Sept. 13, the anniversary of the division being constituted at Fort Bliss, Texas, as a mounted horse cavalry division.
“The road was named Battalion because the division and the separate brigades down the road all had their battalion headquarters on the street,” Richardson said. “It didn’t have a lot of historical meaning behind it. So the division took the initiative to use this opportunity to leverage the 100th birthday to memorialize the legends of this division.”
The road runs the length of Fort Hood, Richardson said. Units not from the division along the road will have the opportunity to memorialize their own unit heroes on Legends Way the same way the First Team did within the division’s footprint.
Renaming the road was a year-long process with the collaboration of the division, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood, III Corps and Fort Hood Department of Public Works, Richardson said. All were excited about the project and the reason behind it, helping the change culminate perfectly with the division’s 100th birthday.
“In the First Cav, we say ‘First Team, Live the Legend.’ We have a lot of legends we want to recognize, specifically our Medal of Honor recipients,” Richardson said. “So you will see Medal of Honor winners about every quarter of a mile, their picture and their story, what they did and how they lived that legend.
“The purpose is to inspire our soldiers. When you read these stories of these Medal of Honor winners, you can’t be anything but inspired.”
Richardson said what the division wanted was for the soldiers running physical training or walking down the street to be inspired by those who did Live the Legend, who lived for something bigger than themselves.
“They lived for their comrades, for their regiment, for this division and this country,” he said. “Some of them made the ultimate sacrifice. They are legends, and they now live along Legends Way.”
Lt. Col. Jim Rye, the division’s civil affairs officer and one of the drivers behind the project, said the soldiers joining the division today are the future of the division.
“This pays homage to the history of the 1st Cav,” he said. “It’s a team effort — to make sure we honor not only the soldiers we have now, but the soldiers from our past. Which is why we went through and talked to III Corps about making Legends Way not just in the 1st Cav footprint ... But through the entire installation, because we all have this rich history. We need to relive that rich history, understand what soldiers came before us, what they did and the sacrifices they made is what gives us the abilities we have today.”
Rye said Legends Way is but a small piece to show appreciation for those who came before, and hopefully soldiers in the future will remember running up and down the street and reading about the Medal of Honor recipients every day.
“It’s not all about our history, it’s also about what our soldiers are doing today and what they will be doing tomorrow,” he said. “That’s what I’m most excited about — seeing where this division is going to go in the next 10, 15, 20 years. What this division is going to able to accomplish is amazing, and it’s because of the troopers today.”
