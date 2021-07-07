It seems everybody is offended by something now, and the list of offensive people, places and things just gets longer every day.
The nation’s flag is offensive. The national anthem. The Declaration of Independence. The Fourth of July. All across our country, people are making the news for being offended by freedom and liberty — which is strange, considering we just celebrated 245 years of telling a far-away king just where he could shove his taxes and burdensome laws.
And, of course, people are offended by the people who are ... well, offended. I know — it gets convoluted enough to make your head spin.
An Olympian is upset by the playing of the national anthem and declares she wants to go to the Olympic Games in order to promote social justice. An immediate backlash ensues from those who are upset that she’s upset. The women’s U.S. Soccer Team is accused of disrespecting a World War II veteran, a claim they vehemently denied, and immediately there is an outcry for a public apology by those who were — you guessed it — offended.
Even politicians, who usually aren’t quite the sharpest tools in the shed, are jumping on the offended train. And in true bipartisan manner, all of them are either offended by those who are offended or are offended that others are offended that they are offended.
Talk about a headache. It’s getting to the point where the mere mention of the “O” word makes me physically nauseated — especially since everyone seems to be going out of their way to “be” it.
For us veterans, we should remember a simple concept, however, before jumping on that train ourselves: Regardless of what or who is offensive to someone, it is their opinion. And opinions happen to be covered as a Creator-given right in the U.S. Constitution, the supreme law of our nation, that neither the government nor our fellow citizens can take away.
That right falls under the First Amendment and the right to free speech. Those of us who have either deployed or were stationed in a Third World nation have a particular fondness for this particular amendment — we’ve seen what it looks like to not have that right. Just imagine what would happen in China or North Korea to someone who spoke out about those nations’ flags or national anthems. (For those who don’t know, that person would probably be lucky to just spend the rest of their lives in a small, dark prison cell in the most hellish place possible.)
The beauty of the document we swore to support and defend is it gives every American the right to be offended by whatever they want, a right most people in the world don’t have.
But really, it’s getting to be a bit much. I may be getting offended.
