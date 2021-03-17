It isn’t a surprise that we have a special day designated for just about anything. We have anywhere from National Pizza Day, National Cupcake Day, National Siblings Day and now we have just celebrated International Women’s Day. What a great day to spend honoring half of the population and how far we’ve come as a whole. Not that all military spouses are female, but there may be a higher percentage than there are of males. Nonetheless, it was a beautiful sight to see as women uplifted other women, or themselves for that matter, in honor of this day. It can be a challenge for women to see the beauty within themselves as we tend to fall into the pit of comparison. However, this designated day, and the positive ripple, seemed to bring much joy and affirmation to women all over.
It can be quite the challenge these days not to fall into the trap of comparison as our internet accessibility has increased rapidly. We are seeing women from all walks of life, and in different parts of the world, present a lovely life on the grand platform of the internet. Women becoming moms, but also entrepreneurs. Mom’s becoming the most fit and healthy beings in their lives than before they ever carried human life. Women who are breaking records and monumental feats on the cover of Forbes as “The Most Successful Woman of 2020/2021.” Women all over are making an impression in the most amazing ways, and it seems we are all either watching, competing or hoping to be in the same arena. Some women are sharing how it all just happened gradually and with no real intent of what it has developed to, to date. Others speak on how it was something they had worked years on, and others have the Cinderella story of how it all happened so fast and how truly humbled and thankful they are for the growth and support.
We could never predict what, who, why or when something is for us. We will never even fully grasp how it has come about. We just know that through patience, dedication, focus and hard work that people are influenced, impacted and change enters the scene based on our contributions to society. However, isn’t it lovely to see how other women have done it and be inspired to want to do the same? The great thing is that those who have gone before us have been through trial and error in areas we can avoid, so that we may have less of a road to travel. They don’t have to be our enemies or our competition, but they can be our mentors and teachers. Although easier said than done at times, we can find it difficult to trust others while we are building our brand, vision or product. However, with careful tactics and strategy, we can certainly gain insight to areas they may be of assistance in. That is, without threatening their position and business as well. Sometimes it is having to learn on our own, but if we could find those who are willing to share and tell of how they’ve created success, then we can all certainly get a piece of the pie.
One thing I notice not only with others but myself, even, is how we have convinced ourselves that it is probably too late. We tell ourselves that we are too old, too young, have too many children, not enough resources, don’t come from the right background or upbringing. Yet women from all over the world have defied the odds, and have proven none of these factors matter when you have a vision and a passion.
So, start that business you’ve been sitting on. Create that podcast you’ve been too afraid to hit the record button. Perhaps submit that application you feel way too underqualified to even be considered for. Let’s believe in ourselves like we believe in others and go for it!
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.