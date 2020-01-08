Boat lovers and water sports enthusiasts are converging from ports far and wide this week on the Houston International Boat, Sport & Travel Show, where more than 1,000 powerboats, luxury cruisers, fishing boats and personal watercraft will be on display.

Billed as the largest and longest-running boat show in the state, the event kicked off last week and continues through Sunday, Jan. 12, at the city’s NRG Center, a 706,000-square-feet exhibition facility near NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans NFL football team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.