Armed with white, mesh nets and fanned out in a training area, biologists and volunteers, from the Adaptive and Integrative Management program, can be found searching for monarch butterflies at Fort Hood.

A field covered in Gayfeather, a radiant fluffy flower of purple blooms, was a second favorite nectar source for the butterfly last season. This made the area an ideal place for the AIM team to capture and tag the orange and black butterfly before they continued their migration south.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.