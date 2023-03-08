DRAWSKO-POMORSKIE, Poland — The staff and enabler support battalions from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division “Black Jack” recently concluded a two-week long command post exercise on March 3. A command post exercise (CPX) is a headquarters exercise involving commanders and their staffs, and communications within and between participating headquarters, in which NATO and friendly forces, as well as opposing forces, are simulated.

The exercise began with the headquarters company for the brigade, led by Capt. Shaun Ferguson, conducting quartering party operations and establishing security for the future location of the tactical brigade headquarters. Once the establishment conditions were met, the real work began to allow the brigade to communicate with its subordinate units and higher headquarters.

