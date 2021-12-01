Usually when someone thinks of a typical self-help book, they think they’ll be reading about upbeat emotions such as positivity, energy and self-belief. The last thing most people would think of would be to embrace suffering.
That is the focus of Thomas Fellows’ book “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish,” a look at how suffering — of any kind — can lead to the strength needed to empathize with fellow humans and enrich one’s life, allowing one to gain a greater appreciation for life, love and a closer relationship with God.
Many of our troops and veterans suffer from many things: Pain, loss, post traumatic stress caused from combat or military sexual trauma. While not written specifically for military and veterans, Fellows said he believes that learning how to properly react to suffering can help not only overcome it, but help one rise above it to become the best person they can be.
An Atlanta, Georgia native now living in Houston, Fellows himself has a history with attempted suicide. With the high number of suicides within our active ranks and our veteran community, he reached out to offer an alternative for those where other programs may not be having an effect.
While National Suicide Awareness Month is in September, Fellows said it is an issue that should be at the forefront every month, every day. As the Christmas and year-end holidays, such as Hanukkah, have begun, it is an especially difficult time for many in the armed forces and for veterans.
Fellows offered the Herald some insights into how he believes his book can possibly give some inspiration for those who may need some this holiday season.
Q: What inspired you to write this book?
A: There were two books that inspired me to write this book. The first was “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee. The second was “The Road to Character,” by David Brooks. In To Kill a Mockingbird, there is a little-known character named Mrs. Dubose, who has a morphine addiction. She wants to break free of the addiction so when she dies, she can “leave the world beholden to nothing and nobody.” She gets Jem, Atticus’ son, to read to her so she can be distracted from the pain of the morphine withdrawal. Atticus wants Jem, who is obsessed with guns, to see what true courage is. In The Road to Character, David Brooks goes on for three or four pages, in much of his own words, speaking about suffering. The most two powerful quotes from those pages that I use in the book are “we shoot for happiness but are formed through suffering” and “recovering from suffering is different from recovering from a disease; you don’t come out healed, you come out different.”
Q: Why write a book about something that society encourages us to avoid?
A: Well, I believe there are many tangible benefits of suffering. I learned through reading “A First-Rate Madness: Uncovering the Links Between Mental Illness and Leadership,” by Nassir Ghaemi, that going through pain can produce empathy. I take that point one step further: I make the claim that in order to read people effectively, you must be able to first empathize with them. Reading people effectively is important in whatever profession you are in. The lyrics in a Dave Matthews Band song called “Mercy” contain the two sentences — “love is not a whisper or a weakness; no love is strong.” I couldn’t agree more with those sentences; the most successful people in my life have been people with great empathy.
Q: The main reason I wanted to interview you for this book is to get your opinion on how your book might help people with those in the Fort Hood area in the military who have experienced post traumatic stress or depression, are experiencing it, or will experience it in the future.
A: Well, to be quite frank, I’m probably the last person who should be giving advice on this issue because I have no idea what it means to be in battle and experience the things that our brave serviceman or servicewomen have experienced the last several years. I have, however, gone through pain, and I have bipolar, OCD, ADD, on five medications for mental health and have been suicidal twice, in 2016 and 2018. One book I recommend reading is “Man’s Search for Meaning,” by Viktor Frankl. The book was written by a Jewish psychiatrist who describes firsthand what went on in the concentration camps in World War II. The most powerful quote from that book that I use in mine is, “forces beyond your control can take away everything you possess except one thing — your freedom to choose how you will respond to the situation. You cannot control what happens to you in life, but you can always control what you feel and do about what happens to you.” Certainly, easier said than done, but that is one powerful quote, and should inspire.
Q: While you might have not experienced PTSD, you said you have been suicidal twice and have dealt with depression. How did you get over those thoughts?
A: Nassir Ghaemi puts it best in ‘The First-Rate Madness” when he speaks of a patient who told him that depression is a terrifying experience knowing that someone is trying to kill you — and that someone is you. I think the best way out of depression is to realize that the best way to help yourself is to help others. When we are depressed, we become more selfish, thus digging ourself into a deeper hole. It’s important to know that the pain you are going through will produce a better you, and you will be of more service to others.
Q: Where can people buy this book?
A: This book is available on Amazon and 100% of the profits are going to the National Alliance for Mental Illness for suicide prevention and awareness.
To learn more about Fellows and other books he has published, go to thfellows.com.
