When his dad was serving with the U.S. Army at Fort Hood and the family lived in post housing, J.T. Thomson served as a bat boy for the 1st Cavalry Division baseball team and dreamed of someday becoming a trooper.
A few decades later, the self-proclaimed Army brat and West Point graduate would return to Central Texas as commander of the storied division that dates back to 1921 and is regarded as one of the most decorated combat divisions in the Army.
“When I was a kid growing up at Fort Hood in the early/mid-1970s, we lived at Chaffee Village, on the very last street, and behind that was a field for the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment,” said Thomson, a lieutenant general who retired from active-duty service in October 2020. “Me and my buddies used to go up there on the weekends and talk to the troopers, feed the horses and things like that.
“I always said when I was a little kid, ‘I’m going to grow up one day and be a cavalry trooper.’
“They also used to play baseball in the ‘70s — now, it’s pretty much all softball — and there was a big stadium where Chili’s (restaurant) is now. The 1st Cav had a team; 2nd Armored Division had a team; 13th COSCOM had a team.
“I was bat boy for the 1st Cav, and a few years later, I got to be the division commander.”
Except for three years attending high school in Tyler, Texas, where he graduated in 1982, Thomson spent the majority of his childhood years living on or just outside military installations in such places as Fort Dix, N.J., Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Fort Hood and Germany. He played football, baseball, basketball and ran track in high school, and was good enough to be recruited to play football at West Point.
He played junior varsity his freshman year, then lettered the next three seasons and started as a defensive back his final two years.
One game, he played against a legendary NCAA and NFL quarterback, and wound up making a sports highlight reel on national television.
“I helped Doug Flutie (Boston College great) win his (1984) Heisman trophy,” Thomson said.
“The 1984 season, he set the all-time NCAA career passing yardage mark. When we played BC, I was covering Kelvin Martin, who later played for the (Dallas) Cowboys, on a 12-yard down-and-out.
“After that play, they stopped the game and made an announcement (about Flutie setting the record), and all you could see on ESPN that night was the replay of that pass completion over and over and over. We had our names on the back of our jerseys, so you could see me swatting at the ball as Martin caught it and stepped out of bounds.
“We actually did pretty good. Our last two years, we won the first two bowl games Army ever played in. We beat Michigan State in the (1984) Cherry Bowl in Detroit, and in 1985 we beat Illinois in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.”
Thomson was born in Bamberg, Germany, and first came to central Texas in 1971. The family lived in Copperas Cove for a few years, and on post for a few years.
After graduating from the military academy, Thomson was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1986. He then attended various schools, including airborne training, Ranger school and field artillery school, and spent his first seven years stationed in Germany, during a time when the infamous Berlin Wall was torn down and the Cold War between the U.S. and former Soviet Union ended.
Although he always planned on following his father’s footsteps into the Army, Thomson says he never planned to stay in as long as he did, and certainly never imagined becoming a general.
“I went to West Point and I knew there was a five-year commitment,” he said. “I think my goal was probably to stay in for 20 years and make the rank of lieutenant colonel. That’s how the Army describes success for an officer — do 20 years, make lieutenant colonel, and that’s what I was hoping to do. But I was having fun, and I just stayed.”
He remembers the day he first learned about his selection for promotion to brigadier general, an unexpected announcement that made his retired master sergeant father an awfully proud man.
“I was working for the chief of staff of the Army at the Pentagon, and he called me in and told me that I’d been selected for brigadier general. My jaw dropped.
“I was shocked. It was a pleasant surprise — don’t get me wrong. But I would never have dreamed it, just a few years earlier at that point. I give all the credit to a lot of great soldiers, non-commissioned officers, and other officers that invested in me.”
Thomson’s command assignments during his 34-year active-duty career (which also included 47 months as a West Point cadet) included:
Platoon leader in Europe (3rd Infantry Division)
Company commander in Europe (1st Armored Division)
Battalion commander (III Corps artillery)
Brigade commander (1st Cavalry Division Artillery)
Division deputy commander (4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson)
Division commander (1st Cavalry Division, 2016-17)
NATO Allied Land Command
When he led the 1st Cav, he was in charge of 24,000 troops, a tremendous responsibility that has some comparisons to being chief executive of a good-size corporation — but also major differences.
One of those differences is that when a general sends his troops to work, some could die.
“A CEO’s day kind of begins when he gets to the office. We are responsible for soldiers, on and off duty, 24/7 — their well-being, their families. Their mission is to make revenue; our job is readiness (for war). Very different missions,” Thomson said.
“Leadership is a privilege, number one. You do have to understand that the decisions you make impact everybody below you. Part of your responsibility is putting people in harm’s way, and that’s why one of my principles has always been ‘lead from the front.’ Don’t ask a soldier to do something you’re not willing to do yourself.
“As you get older, some of that stuff gets a little bit tougher, physically, but you’ve got to be out there with them.
“It’s all about trust — between the leader and the led, with your flank units, your subordinates, and having the trust of the American people. That’s not something you can ever take for granted, and that’s not something you can requisition on short notice in a crisis. You have to build that and work it every day.”
Thomson has been deployed overseas twice to Afghanistan — including a one-year mission as 1st Cav commander — and four times to Iraq, including the initial Operation Desert Storm campaign in 1990-91. He worked hard each time to build that trust and lead by example.
“It goes back to my principle of lead from the front. I’d join a platoon and go out on a convoy with them. They were nervous — nobody wants anything to happen to their commander — but, yes, we call that BFC (battlefield circulation). We get out there to make sure the units understand the mission and the intent. It gives them confidence that their leaders are out there.
“You talk to them and make sure they understand the ‘why’ of what they are doing, and that’s a very important part of what commanders do on deployments. I’ve been shot at a few times. I had to give first-aid to my own soldiers, as 1st Cavalry Division commander.”
With so many deployments under his belt, Thomson remembers how things changed over the years for U.S. troops from that initial 1990-91 mission to drive Iraqi troops out of neighboring Kuwait.
“Our last few deployments, we operated out of forward operating bases,” he said. “We have mess halls, air conditioning, things like that.
“But you go back to Desert Storm, and we lived out in the desert. A good day was when we could set up a tent or a cot.
“I tell people that I did not take a shower for almost three months. Now and then, you’d take a canteen out and give yourself a sponge bath. I tell some of the younger soldiers today about that and they just look at me in disbelief.”
Now 56, the father of two boys has been married to wife, Holly, since 1992. They live on 13 acres just south of Killeen, and Thomson stays busy these days with chores around the house, consulting work, public speaking on leadership and heading out to the lake for some bass fishing.
He says he is proud of his military career and despite serious problems reported recently at Fort Hood and other places, he wants the public to know that the U.S. military is still the best fighting force in the world — and the United States is still the best country in the world.
“We are blessed to have the military that we have. Be thankful for the young men and women that are serving our nation.
“Oftentimes, people say, ‘Thank you for your service.’ What I tell them is, ‘Don’t thank me. Thank these young men and women who continue signing up.’ We’re an all-volunteer Army, and these young men and women raise their right hand, swear an oath to the Constitution, and I’m so very grateful and blessed to live in a country like ours.
“I lived in many countries for well over a year — Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkey, Germany — and I’ve been to over 50 countries all over the world. I’ll tell you, there is no place I’d rather live than the United States of America.
“There are challenges that come and go in any organization, but I have the utmost confidence in our military leadership and the people that are on point for our nation.”
