The 3rd Cavalry Regiment conducted a week-long Leader Training Program (LTP) at Fort Hood to build cohesive teams among staff and prepare the unit for their upcoming 21-03 National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, Calif.
The LTP exercise was conducted Oct. 13-19 and focused on the refinement of the troop’s warfighting skills through regiment-level commanders, their staff and command sergeant majors. The LTP focuses on mission command and staff planning, coordinating, integrating, synchronizing and executing combat operations. During the training, NTC coaches observed the staff conducting the military decision-making process and provided feedback and lessons. Typically the unit would attend the training at Fort Irwin. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the “Brave Rifles” conducted the training at Fort Hood and connected virtually for team collaboration and training.
Many leaders are new to the Brave Rifles team, and LTP provided them with the opportunity to integrate and build cohesive teams.
“LTP was a tremendous opportunity to train the military decision making process deliberately and to understand regimental staff integration,” said Maj. Jonathan Austin, armor officer and regimental chief of plans who just arrived at 3CR a few weeks ago. “Much of the regimental staff personnel are new to their positions, and the LTP training event enabled us to work as a team to identify friction points and to develop solutions to better support the regimental mission.”
Mission command is the center of gravity for the six warfighting functions, and one of the primary principles of mission command is to build cohesive teams through mutual trust. Building a strong foundation then leads to successful missions, and communication is critical. Command communication is essential by engaging personnel, networks, information systems, processes, procedure, and equipment. The troopers who provide that structure for the commander is the signal team.
Pfc. Ronald Keys and Sgt. William Dubbs are both satellite systems equipment operators and maintainers for C Troop, Regimental Engineer Squadron. During LTP, they provide connectivity for communication networks between the regiment and the squadrons.
“I’ve been learning a lot. This is one of my first times handling the equipment outside the motor pool,” said Keys, who has been with the regiment for six months. “We have a team book, and my (noncommissioned officers) have been walking me through on how to read it and set up the system. We have been conducting a real mission during LTP.”
Dubbs said this had provided his section time to train on their equipment and build cohesive teams.
“This training provided us time away from the rest of the troop as a small team and talked amongst ourselves. We have had time to get away from the other normal troop tasks that we would normally get and focus on each other and learning our equipment,” Dubbs said. “We have a good cohesiveness. We hang out together, even outside of work.”
