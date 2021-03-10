Sunday, Feb. 7, was just a normal day off for three combat medics from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment. The three friends headed into Killeen for coffee and pizza, and were on their way back to Fort Hood when something caught their eyes.
Brake lights of vehicles slowing down. As they passed by, they noticed a downed motorcyclist on the side of Clear Creek Road near the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. That’s when they made the decision to stop and help.
Spc. Sean Turner, of the “Brave Rifles” Eagle Troop, Sabre Sauadron, and Spc. Jack Bean and Cpl. Keagan Cranor, both of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, Sabre Squadron, knew that something needed to be done. With no emergency personnel yet on scene, it was up to them to use their training.
“I kind of think it’s a bad day if we’re doing our jobs, because that means someone else’s day is pretty crappy,” said Bean, of Enterprise, Alabama. “But I’m also glad we helped, because there were bystanders there that didn’t know what they were doing and were trying to move him, which is a no-no in case there is a spinal injury. We were able to say, ‘hey, we’re medics and we’re trained on this,’ and people moved back and let us do our thing.”
The three troopers immediately went into combat casualty care mode, working together as a team to assess the damage to the motorcyclist and checking for both external and internal injuries.
“Spc. Bean took over the head, I took over the chest, and Cpl. Cranor started doing a secondary assessment throughout the body,” said Turner, a native of Grandbury, Texas. “We had everybody back away and we took him over, then waited for further medical care to show up before we left the scene.”
Head injuries was a prime concern, as the motorcyclist had not been wearing his helmet and looked as if he had recently left work from a nearby restaurant, said Cranor, of Taylor Park, Colorado.
“As soon as we got there, Spc. Bean took over (spinal) stabilization, making sure we didn’t do any further damage. As we were treating him, we assessed his level of consciousness and see where he was at,” Cranor said. “We were able to get the passcode to his phone from him, get his drivers license and ID. He was initially unresponsive, but became conscious enough to get ahold of his mother by text. Essentially, we just stabilized him until the ambulance was able to arrive.”
The three medics took vitals and determined the motorcyclist was completely unresponsive below the waist. As soon as paramedics arrived, they handed off their patient by fully informing them of all procedures they had done and what they had determined, exactly as they would as a combat medic turning over a patient to any other higher echelon of care.
“I’d like to hope, that without knowing what happened to him, that we were able to further keep him from injury,” said Bean. “Right place, right time kind of thing, I guess.”
On Friday, Turner was presented a Certificate of Appreciation for his actions that day by Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, on behalf of the commander, Col. Kevin Bradley. Bean and Cranor, being from a different troop, will be receiving awards soon.
The regiment posted on Facebook that it “is proud to present SPC Sean Turner as this week’s Trooper of the Week. On February 7, SPC Turner and two other medics were driving down Clear Creek Road when they spotted a downed motorcyclist. He quickly organized his team and provided emergent stabilization, continuous evaluation their patient, and remained in control of him until EMS arrived to evacuate him.
“SPC Turner’s willingness and fearless attitude to help a injured bystander upholds the Army Values to the highest standards and exhibits the importance and spread of Operation People First beyond Fort Hood’s gates. He displayed professionalism and expertise while providing lifesaving medical care to an injured civilian. SPC Turner is a 68W, Combat Medic, with Headquarters and Headquarter’s Troop, Sabre Squadron, 3d CR. He was born in Missouri and raised in Texas. He joined the Army in October of 2015, and joined Sabre in 2017. He deployed with Sabre to Syria in 2018. He joined the Army to serve his country, and hopes to continue his service by transitioning to be a pilot.”
The three troopers all hope to find out the status of the motorcyclist, and hope for the best possible outcome. Not having a full name, however, has made it difficult for them to find any information.
“On behalf of the RCO and I, we appreciate you being an expert at the time that someone needed you. You were a hero to that individual at the time,” Munday said Friday. “You just jumping into action and using the training that your leaders have put into place: That’s what we want to see. You taking action and using all that training.”
