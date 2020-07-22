Several hundred people — family, friends and fellow soldiers — attended the 3rd Cavalry Regiment unit memorial ceremony July 17 in honor of Spc. Vanessa Guillen inside the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel.
Lt. Col. Edward Gavin, commander Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, spoke at the unit memorial.
“This is difficult,” Gavin said. “This is difficult to discuss because the tragedy of her loss has forever changed our squadron and it has forever changed her family. We wrestle with feelings of anger, depression, anxiety, fear, frustration and sadness. And, we have so many questions, some of which may never be answered.”
