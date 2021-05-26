The 3rd Cavalry Regiment “Brave Rifles” showcased a newly renovated Soldier and Family Readiness Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fort Hood on Friday.
The building centralizes several services and programs with a renewed focus on caring for soldiers and their family members’ needs. These programs and services include the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) coordinator, equal opportunity (EO) advisor, military family life counselor, retention and career counselor.
The facility, entitled “Old Bill Hall,” boasts a new computer lab with free Wi-Fi for soldiers to complete mandatory training, administrative paperwork and communicate with family and friends on government-approved media platforms. The lab also streamlines access to the programs and services integral in addressing soldiers’ needs or concerns.
Col. Kevin Bradley, the regiment’s commander, said the newly renovated center presents a more inviting atmosphere for soldiers and addresses several shortcomings to the SHARP program identified by the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee’s findings.
“We didn’t have a place for the SHARP team as well as equal opportunity and some of our other valuable assets that we have here in the regiment,” Bradley said. “They didn’t have a proper home and didn’t have offices in a place to really perform their duties.”
Bradley said he and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday, the regiment’s command sergeant major, began discussing ways to empower squad and team leaders with the resources within the regiment to help soldiers and leaders resolve problems.
“We wanted this building to be a place that folks didn’t avoid, a place that you only went to when you had a problem or something bad happened,” Bradley said.
Bradley said Brave Rifles soldiers were responsible for all the renovations made to the center.
“This was a 100 percent soldier-led effort,” Bradley said. “There was no contract to do this, there was no money to do this, this was completely resourced by the amazing (noncommissioned officers) we have here in the regiment, and the great troopers that we had that we borrowed some expertise from previous lives.”
First Sgt. James Conley, who headed up the project, said the new computer lab helps those soldiers who are required to complete online training but may not have a government-issued laptop or access to a government-issued laptop. He said traditionally, soldiers were sent to places like the Fort Hood library, installation education center, or Fort Hood National Bank to use those facilities’ computers, which are on the other side of the Army post.
“This (computer lab) is something that they can use within the regiment to come down here and knock out all that online training that we ask them to get at but don’t give them the facilities to do so; well, now they have it,” Conley said.
Conley also said the renovations and addition of a computer lab made the building more inviting to soldiers by removing poor lighting, dark flooring, and inadequate furniture and providing easier access to services like SHARP, EO, retention military family life counselor, and other available resources.
“It will give these agencies a little bit more flow and a little more face-to-face with our troopers, which I think will get after a lot of the things that the Army as a whole is trying to fix with EO, SHARP and things like that,” Conley said.
Spc. David Briones assisted in the renovations, specifically the mural painted on the walls in the new computer lab. The mural depicts a barn with two horses, a guidon bearer for the regiment and an image of “Old Bill.”
“My role in this renovation is pretty much everything that led to making the mural, which was the sketching and drawing and the idea; everything to make it look decorative,” Briones said. “I’m just really glad how it looks and it’s very much inviting.”
Briones said the new facility would serve soldiers well in their professional and personal lives.
I think it’s great for soldiers to come in and work on their online training, everything that needs to be done; for professional use and professional development,” Briones said. “The lab here is centralized … so soldiers have a closer area to work instead of going to the library, which is further away.”
Briones said the facility also brings services like equal opportunity closer to the soldiers because the building is within the regiment’s footprint on Fort Hood.
“In my opinion, (the new facility) will bring them closer to EO and other services because they’ll be in here at the same time and pretty sure they’re going to want to talk to soldiers and interact more,” Briones said. “It will provide additional interaction.”
According to a 3rd Cavalry Regiment press release, the name “Old Bill Hall” traces its origins to American artist Frederick Remington. He, in 1898, visited troopers with the 3rd U.S. Cavalry in Tampa, Florida, before the unit participated in the invasion of Cuba during the Spanish-American War. Remington sketched drawings of Sgt. John Lannen, because Lannen was the personification of what Remington thought of as a cavalry trooper.
Remington’s famous drawing of a cavalry trooper mounted on a horse cradling a carbine eventually became known as “Old Bill” and is now the symbol of mobile warfare in the U.S. Army.
