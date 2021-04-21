The “Brave Rifles” participated in the largest ever multinational warfighter exercise that provided troopers the opportunity to train side-by-side with our allies, build relationships and provide a better understanding of the capabilities that each force offers.
Warfighter 21-4 took place April 6-15 with U.S., U.K., and French army tactical divisions and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment supporting the 3rd U.K. Division and III Corps. The exercise involved thousands of soldiers and support personnel from Fort Hood; Fort Bliss; Fort Bragg, N.C.; and Grafenwoehr, Germany.
The exercise provided unique perspectives for our allies and partners that developed essential regional relationships that in turn improved the Army’s understanding of the operational environment. Through sharing of information, training and experiences, warfighter provided the opportunity to develop strategic readiness at all levels.
Maj. Brandon Essiet, 3rd CR operations officer, said the exercise was an excellent experience for regiment leaders and especially those who have not had the opportunity to work in a multinational environment with multiple higher headquarters.
“The environment and rigor of the exercise provided our staff an amazing opportunity to bond and understand what each individual brings to the fight. The pandemic disrupted several opportunities we had to bond as a staff, so we took full advantage of this great training,” he said. “We’ve all grown closer throughout the exercise and become great teammates. Our reaffirmed teamwork, care for one another and cultural awareness is the key outcomes I’ve experienced within our team. This will very well be a generational experience for our younger leaders that they’ll take across the formation.”
The exercise also provided the Brave Rifles the opportunity to compare equipment and interact with soldiers from the U.K. Troopers from the 4th Squadron provided a Stryker Static Display at BOAZ MOUT Site where our British allies were located. The Brave Rifles and soldiers from the Iron Division conducted a short, tactical movement with a Stryker and two U.K. Warriors. The warrior is part of a series of British armored vehicles.
Exercises, such as warfighter, provide the opportunity to develop the essential tasks necessary for large-scale combat operation in a multi-domain scenario. This type of training builds increased interoperability with our allies and the ability to stage together, move together and fight together.
“Even though we are different Armies, there are a lot of similarities in what we do,” Spc. Montana Rodwell, an 11B infantryman from 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, said. “It is interesting to meet with soldiers from different places and learn how they operate their vehicles compared to ours.”
Sgt. Thomas Hill, an 11B infantryman from the 4th Squadron who volunteered for the opportunity to take part in the static display, said it meant a lot to him to get to know our British allies.
“I like to see how their equipment compares to ours, and I like the interaction with the other countries’ soldiers and how their life is in the military compared to ours,” he said. “I also like to see inside of their vehicles and how it differs from ours. They have a hatch to store their rations and can load the weapons from the inside. That is a great feature.”
