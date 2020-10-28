Spc. Andres Ayala, the paralegal for First Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment “Brave Rifles,” has been named III Corps paralegal specialist of the year.
The III Corps Office of the Staff Judge Advocate (OSJA) conducted a paralegal noncommissioned officer Paralegal Specialist of the Year competition at Fort Hood. This competition allowed III Corps OSJA directorates and separate brigades to showcase their technical and tactical skills to a board compiled of senior paralegal NCOs. Ayala competed against three other paralegals for this title.
The OSJA III Corps paralegal competition was conducted on Oct. 16 and focused on highlighting technical and tactical skills. The paralegal competitors competed through the Army Combat Fitness Test, a 50-question written test on legal competencies, a 15-minute presentation on non-judicial punishment and summary courts-martial, and a board appearance.
“Every quarter there is a paralegal of the quarter board, they give everyone in our (military occupational specialty) the opportunity, so I volunteered,” Ayala said.
Participants use the knowledge they learn on the job to prepare for the events in this competition.
Paralegal specialists provide legal/administrative support in criminal law, international law, civil/administrative law, contract law and fiscal law. They assist judges, judge advocates and unit commanders with a wide range of legal matters and judicial work.
“To young soldiers, participate in these boards,” Ayala said. “Soldier of the Month, Soldier of the Quarter; all these things might seem tiring, and you have to study all the time, but it will help your confidence, put yourself out there for promotion and it will just make you a better soldier all around.”
Ayala is recognized by his leaders as being a hard worker and having a great sense of pride in his work.
“Since arriving to Fort Hood, Spc. Ayala immediately jumped into action as a paralegal specialist and has demonstrated a level of performance that outpaces his peers,” said Sgt. 1st Class David Goins, 3CR senior paralegal NCO. “Whether taking care of legal actions or soldier tasks, Spc. Ayala puts the passion and drive into his work.”
