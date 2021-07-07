Fort Hood hosted the III Corps Best Warrior Competition the week of June 21-25, and though comprised of soldiers from multiple Army installations, Fort Hood soldiers came out on top.
The competition included events such as the Army Combat Fitness Test, obstacle courses, land navigation and various Warrior Tasks Stations such as weapons qualifications, medical and communications.
III Corps consists of soldiers from Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, Fort Carson, Colorado, Fort Sill, Oklahoma and Fort Riley, Kansas. The soldiers competed in two categories: Noncommissioned officer, which are sergeant and above, and soldier, which is specialist and below.
The top noncommissioned officer for III Corps was Sgt. Hunter Wilson and the top soldier was Spc. Matthew Yates. Both are cavalry scouts with Sniper Section, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 4th Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
“We’re extremely proud of these guys, and we’ll continue to support them so they can be successful in the upcoming competition,” said 1st Sgt. Robert Gamez, the two soldiers’ first sergeant. “It was amazing. I almost lost my voice yelling when they said they both had won.”
Wilson said the two soldiers didn’t do anything different from what they normally train to do in order to get ready for the competition.
“We pride ourselves as a section on being ready at all times,” the Luck, Wisc. native said. “We train every day. It was a tough competition — there was a lot of good NCOs I was competing with.”
Getting through the competition required a mindset that did not focus on the competition as a whole, but rather taking it event by event, Wilson said.
“It felt pretty good, and it was kind of a relief,” he said about finding out he had taken the top NCO spot. “We didn’t know anything the whole week — we had no idea what the standings were, where we fell compared to our competition, so it was a huge relief when I found out I cam out on top.”
Yates said the competition was a little nerve-wracking because of the fact they never knew where they stood, so he would focus on soldiers he knew were better than him and then work on trying to outdo them.
“The most difficult event for me was probably the stress shoot,” the Jefersonton, Va. native said. “We’ve never trained like that — the stress shoot was run a little differently than we’re used to. Going through a couple weapon’s malfunctions and having to fix those malfunctions and not have the chance to go back and redo them like you would on a regular qualification course was nerve-wracking.”
Yates said it felt good when he finally found out he had taken the spot as the top soldier. The fact that he and Wilson will not only be representing their unit, but all of III Corps, still has not quite set in yet.
“I think when we get there, we’ll understand the gravity of the situation,” he said.
The two top warriors said they are looking forward to moving on to the next level of competition.
“I think we’ve been pretty much set up for success from the start,” Wilson said. “We’ll just have to refine on some shortcomings we had during the competition, and once we get those ironed out, it will be much better the second time around.”
Wilson and Yates will move on to compete at U.S. Forces Command on Aug. 2. If they win the competition there, they will move on to compete for the title of Best Warrior Army-wide.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.