The Louisiana National Guard director of the joint staff awarded troopers from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment with the Louisiana National Guard Emergency Service Medal during a ceremony at Fort Hood on Thursday.
Brig. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux presented the award to about 40 “Brave Rifles” troopers for their humanitarian assistance during Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane on Aug. 29.
“To the troopers of ‘Task Force Truck,’ on behalf of the governor of the state of Louisiana and the adjutant general, thank you for what you did for the citizens of Louisiana,” Friloux said. “The things you did for Louisiana in our time of need will never be forgotten.”
Friloux said the soldiers helped deliver commodities like water, rice, and food around the affected areas of Thibodaux, Louisiana.
“This is the area that was hit by the eye of the storm; the most devastated area,” Friloux explained. “They (soldiers) train to fight our nation’s wars and a lot of those skills that they do directly coincide with helping our citizens and that’s exactly what they did.”
Friloux addressed a misconception that the military is solely about fighting the nation’s wars.
“We’re here to respond in our nation’s time of need,” Friloux said. “Whether that time in need is defending our borders, or it’s helping our fellow citizens, that’s what we do.”
Friloux said the troopers were extremely instrumental in delivering humanitarian relief.
“We have a large portion of our Louisiana National Guard that’s deployed to Iraq and Syria, about 2,500 soldiers, which is almost a quarter of our guard,” Friloux explained.
Friloux said the state was left without a significant number of soldiers to help with the humanitarian relief effort because of this deployment.
“So, the servicemembers that came in from Fort Hood, from the 3rd CR as well as the 61st Quartermaster (Battalion), and the Navy that came in, filled that gap that we had and really helped us respond,” Friloux said.
Lt. Col. Octavia Davis, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment’s Regimental Support Squadron commander, said the soldiers were elated when they first heard of the mission to provide support during Hurricane Ida.
“We traveled over 13,000 miles supporting this effort delivering goods and support, and really getting at our mission, which is providing support at echelon to all members of the population and to fight and win the nation’s wars,” Davis said.
Cpl. John Leerily said participating in hurricane relief was an amazing experience.
“I’m from New Orleans so it really felt very helpful for me to go help out my hometown, just Americans period,” Riley said. “It was a great experience to put smiles on people’s faces I know.”
Riley said he experienced several hurricanes while living in Louisiana and going on this mission reminded him of why he joined the military.
“It’s not everyday that you get to help out people in your hometown,” Riley said. “It’s just a great feeling that they appreciated us coming down there, but it wasn’t about the award.”
Pfc. Clayton Cooper, a trooper with the regiment, said his job was to pick up supplies and deliver them to the areas that needed them the most.
“It was a very humbling experience just to know that these people lost a lot of things in their lives, and it makes you not take things for granted,” Cooper said.
At least 180 Fort Hood soldiers were involved in the humanitarian support effort in Louisiana including soldiers from the 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and 3rd Cavalry Regiment. All soldiers returned to Fort Hood by Sept. 21.
