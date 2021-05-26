“Brave Rifles” Week may be over, but the buzz is still in the air. The excitement from celebrating the 175th birthday is evident among troopers. And the momentum created with legendary leaders of the regiment is still being discussed all over Brave Rifles Country this week.
This past week the 3d Cavalry Regiment celebrated 175 years since being constituted into the regular Army on May 19, 1846. The regiment also celebrated 30 years since crossing the berm and leading the Corps to victory during Desert Storm. And 15 years since the Brave Rifles moved to Fort Hood from Fort Carson, Colorado, and five years since both men and women started serving in all military occupations.
“It was a great week celebrating our 3rd Cavalry Regiment family,” said commander Col. Kevin Bradley. “It’s up to us to make the 3rd Cavalry Regiment the best cavalry regiment in the world. We do this by bringing everybody together; troopers, families and veterans. It helps them to make that connection when they have the opportunity to see what we do daily, why their job is important, why the training is important, and that way they understand what we are going off to do when our nation calls them to war.”
Brave Rifles Week brought troopers together for a friendly competition to build cohesive teams and esprit de corps. Troopers were awarded trophies for the Strongest Rifle Competition, Best Trooper, various sports competitions, tug-of-war, a car show and cook-off. Troopers sampled the meat during the birthday bash. This year 3rd Squadron, Thunder, was the overall winner of the Commander’s Cup.
The regiment kicked off the rebranding of Brave Rifles Country and creating positive change by renaming Fort Hood Street, where it begins on post to Rifles Lane as part of an effort to re-energize and rebrand street names across Fort Hood. This event tied in with a regiment motorcycle run where riders had the first opportunity to ride through Rifles Lane.
“This was a very important day to the regiment and celebrating the 175th birthday and starting with the simple change of Fort Hood Street to Rifles Lane. It’s a holistic thing going on across the installation,” said regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday. “We are going to change Central Avenue to Veterans Lane in the near future. It all ties into change as we are in a rebranding process at Fort Hood, and we are going to start changing the footprint and start showcasing the history here at Fort Hood.”
Other significant events held during Brave Rifles Week included a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Soldier and Family Readiness Center renamed to “Old Bill Hall” and a spouse spur ride. There were leader discussion panels where legendary leaders from the regiment received questions and held open conversations with troopers of the regiment. The birthday bash included static displays, a car show, pony rides, virtual gaming and more, followed by the garden party. The week closed out with breakfast with our veterans; more leader professional development discussions with legendary leaders of the regiment; and followed by the Veterans Association Dinner where veterans, leaders and troopers of the regiment were present.
On the final day of activities, the Regimental Support Squadron planned and organized a rededication for the Regiment Memorial. The Brave Rifles have served in 11 major conflicts since being constituted in the regular Army in 1846. The memorial was originally built in Fort Carson as the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment Memorial. It was moved to Fort Hood with the regiment 15 years ago. The memorial is a reflection of the capability, versatility, initiative, discipline and resilience of the “Regiment of Mounted Riflemen.”
“The cost is reflected on these panels before you. But so is the inspiration, the legacy and the courage of those who have worn the 3rd Cavalry Bug,” said retired Gen. Martin Dempsey, 67th colonel of the regiment. “As we celebrate the 175th birthday for our regiment, we must also reflect on the service and sacrifice of those who came before us. We renew our commitment, reflect on our solemn responsibility and pledge to honor their service.”
