KILLEEN — Local nonprofit Bring Everyone In The Zone hosted its annual training and appreciation event in the parking lot of 204 Priest Drive in Killeen, Saturday.
“We wanted to show our volunteers that we appreciate them and what they do for us” said Maureen Jouett, executive director of Bring Everyone In The Zone. “Today is more of a thank you and appreciation for being with us. We have information including a training packet that has stuff on suicide, good eating, quitting smoking, and stuff like that.”
Jouett said there were several vendors that were invited to the event to help veterans and get volunteers.
“People from the Veterans Center came out today,” she said. “Exchange Club of Killeen came out to recruit young volunteers so they can get occupied and communities service activities, people from Recovery Ranch came out and the food was given out to us by Big Daddy’s and they are one of our partners and we appreciate them.”
Due to COVID-19, Jouette said she has seen veterans not be as socially interactive causing anxiety.
“I think this event here today will help with that because you are at a safe social distance,” she said. “I have seen an increase in alcohol use and less sleep or insomnia from veterans.”
Brenda Ramos, lead equine specialist from Horsin Around Recovery Ranch, said they help people through health and wellness.
“We also help the veterans, active duty, active duty families, special needs children,” she said, “They are welcome to come for rest or relaxation kind of just to find health and wellness through nature and animals.”
Bring Everyone In The Zone also celebrated its 13th year at the event,
“We became an organization on Aug. 8 of 2007,” she said. “We have been helping veterans ever since. Our service delivery serves individual people but it is how many things we do for all of the people. We have helped people with PTSD, suicide, and several things to help veterans be happy and healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.