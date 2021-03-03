Joining the United States Army after graduating high school at 17 years old was Chicago native Luvina Sabree’s foray into the world.
Born to a 13-year-old mother, Sabree said she recognizes her shot at life was based solely on her grandmother’s belief that aborting babies was wrong.
Sabree shared her life story in a live presentation as part of the Central Texas College Facebook commemoration event supporting Black History Month through a series of presentations titled “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”
While she was proud to serve the United States as a fueler and a truck driver, Sabree shared her experiences with sexual assault during her time in the service.
“There were some men that were in the military that weren’t men,” Sabree said. “They were of the male species, but they weren’t men.”
One example was Sabree’s drill sergeant from Advanced Individual Training, who was also stationed at her first duty station in Germany.
“He said he had been there before and he was going to show me around,” Sabree recalled. “He took me around, and today, I don’t know where he took me, I Just know that it was two hours away from my barracks — because I was very new to Germany.”
Sabree said she trusted her drill sergeant and was surprised when he came into her room while she was sleeping and attempted to sexually assault her.
“I was like, ‘No! No! Stop!” Sabree recalled. “I’m thankful that it didn’t go all the way, but he still did some things to me that were inappropriate and wrong.”
Sabree asked him to take her back to the post, but he refused and held her there against her will.
“Cell phones weren’t even out then, I didn’t know who to call or how to call or anything like that,” Sabree said.
Writing about her experiences in the book “Camouflaged Sisters” gave her the courage to begin speaking out about her experiences, and to pursue healing through counseling.
More than 30 years later, Sabree still struggles with the effects of that trauma.
“Mentally it was very challenging for me, and I still have anxiety,” Sabree said. “If you’ve ever been in a place where you feel someone is touching you inappropriately, I don’t want you to do what I did and not speak about it. Not only tell that person that it is wrong, but tell others around them that are in authority that it is wrong, too, so that person can be punished for what they did.”
After her time in active duty service, Sabree served in the Army Reserves as a military police officer.
She pursued her nursing degree from the University of Illinois in Chicago, but when their family moved to Killeen in 2001, she noticed a need for healthy restaurants and food choices.
Now, the mother of six wears many hats, ranging from Army veteran and author, nurse and restaurateur to teacher and business owner.
Her breast-fed baby at the time was suffering from eczema, which she traced to food sensitivity to food she was eating.
“We had to change our diet,” Sabree said. “In Chicago, it wasn’t a problem: there were all sorts of healthy restaurants and food choices, but in 2001 in Killeen, there was nothing.”
A self-described “hustler at heart,” Sabree worked to change that.
She was not new to business--Sabree had already both learned, and taught her children how to make soap, which her second daughter has continued to pursue as an occupation.
Relying heavily on her Culinary Arts exposure from high school, and her knowledge of nutrition as a nurse, she had a dream to open a market with a small cafe in it.
Sabree said her husband of more than 30 years makes it possible for her to pursue her passions and supports her in all of her endeavors.
“We wanted to open in 2006, but we didn’t have any capital,” Sabree recalled. “My husband went to Afghanistan as a contractor and worked and saved money to fund the restaurant.”
By the time So Natural Organic Restaurant and Catering initially opened, it was primarily a restaurant, with a small market inside.
The restaurant caters to specialty diets, including gluten free, keto and paleo.
“We wanted everyone to feel welcome and didn’t want anyone to feel like an afterthought,” Sabree said. “A lot of places they go the only thing they can serve them is salad.”
Sabree also promotes healthy living and eating through her Veggie and Art fest.
“Although I’m not a vegan, becoming plant based is not a bad thing,” Sabree said. “In order to teach people and show them that, I wanted to bring the Veggie and Art fest to Killeen to show them that it is okay to eat veggies and they can be really good.”
So Natural Organic restaurant was featured on Food Network in 2016 with the Sabree’s six children’s involvement in running the family business highlighted.
Working in the family business has afforded her children unique skills and opportunities. But the Sabree family has since scaled back the restaurant to more catering with event space available to rent so the children can pursue more of their interests.
In more recent years, Sabree uses her culinary background to educate special needs students so they can pursue culinary careers once they age out of the school system.
“I teach them things they’ve never done before,” Sabree said. A lot of them had never used a can opener before. A lot of them never used knives — I taught them how to use knives safely.”
Two of her students have overcome the stigma of hiring special needs employees and gone on to get jobs at local restaurants after graduation.
With the difficulty many special needs adults encounter as they pursue a job, Sabree said she has a lemonade company in the works offering 10 different flavors — with the intention of hiring special needs adults so they can pursue their passion in an environment where people embrace them as ordinary people who may need additional support or need to learn in different ways.
“I want to keep them employed,” Sabree said. “I want to be that person who makes a difference in their life.”
Along the way, Sabree has also developed a Natural Hair Expo for African American and Latino women who want to learn to care for their natural hair — without chemical straighteners.
Sabree wants to live her life to the fullest, and as a woman of color, she is particularly grateful to impact her community in a positive way.
“I do a lot in my life because we only live once, I don’t want to have any regrets and think, ‘I wish I would have done this or that,’” Sabree said. “If I want to do it and I know it is going to serve the community at home, I do it, and it makes me happy. You want people to remember you in a happy memory.”
