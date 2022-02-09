BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK — Hiking, biking, horseback riding, camping, bird-watching, river trips, sightseeing, zip-lining, spas and retreats and a day trip across the Rio Grande River into Mexico are among the available activities in and around Big Bend National Park, one of the state’s most popular outdoor vacation destinations.
Once known as a remote and somewhat foreboding area only accessible by miles of dirt roads along the Texas-Mexico border, Big Bend today attracts more than 450,000 visitors annually who are drawn by the spectacular scenery, diverse wildlife population, outdoor adventure, historic sites and culture.
There are four developed campgrounds at Big Bend that provide drinking water and restrooms.
Chisos Basin Campground is located in the center of the park in the Chisos Mountains; Rio Grande Village Campground is on the east side of the park near the river; Cottonwood Campground is on the west side of the park near the river; and Rio Grande Village RV Park is next to Rio Grande Village Store.
Reservations for camping are required. Call 432-477-2293 for details or go to www.recreation.gov.
Backcountry camping is available by special permit for visitors with rugged vehicles, or the willingness to leave civilization behind and backpack into the wild. Campers are welcome to stay in the park up to 14 consecutive nights in either a front or backcountry site, with a limit of 28 total nights in the park in a calendar year.
Pets are allowed, but there are a number of safety guidelines for protecting the family friend’s safety, along with the safety of other people and park wildlife. Those safety guidelines include:
Pets are not allowed on trails, off roads or on the river. Your pet can only go where your car can go.
Pets are not allowed to go into Mexico at the Boquillas Port of Entry.
Pets need to be on a leash no longer than six feet in length (or in a cage) at all times.
Pets may not be left unattended in vehicles if it creates a danger to the animal, or if the animal becomes a public nuisance.
If you plan to hike or take a river trip, someone must stay behind with the pet or you will need to make arrangements with a kennel service. There is no kennel service in the park.
Pet etiquette and park regulations require that you always clean up after your pet and dispose of waste in trash receptacles.
Day excursions into Mexico through the Boquillas Port of Entry crossing are available. Do some exploring with a leisurely walk through town and browse local vendor handicrafts like wire sculptures, embroidered textiles, quilts and more. There are two restaurants to grab a fresh-cooked meal.
From Nov. 2 through April 30, river crossing hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. All visitors to Boquillas are required to show a valid passport and wear a mask indoors. This is a current law in the Mexican state of Coahuilla.
To visit Boquillas, park at the crossing parking lot near Boquillas Canyon, where a roundtrip ferry crossing is $5. From there, it is a half-mile walk to the village. Local guides are available, along with rides on horseback, by burro or by car.
Visitors are required to check in with Mexican immigration officials upon arrival in Boquillas, and pay a small entrance fee ($3) to the Mexican Protected Area that Boquillas is situated in. Visitors planning to stay overnight in Mexico will need to apply for a temporary visa. Secure overnight parking at the Boquillas Crossing Port of Entry may be available.
Big Bend is a rugged region 450 miles southwest of Killeen-Fort Hood, and plenty of preparation may be required to fully enjoy the experience.
For more information, go to visitbigbend.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.