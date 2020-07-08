KILLEEN — The location of many peaceful demonstrations of area residents demanding answers about the disappearance of Spc. Vanessa Guillen looked different Friday night.
Previous protests had drawn several people, more than 100 on some nights, but a candlelight vigil for Guillen Friday drew nearly 200 to 300 people, some of them showing support for Guillen’s family, such as Ismael Lagunas and his wife, Jacqueline Lagunas.
“Just for the family, I just want to say that there will be justice for Vanessa,” Ismael Lagunas said. “And, we’re here to support the family and be there for them.”
The Lagunases said they had been to a few of the peaceful protests in the same location before.
For others, such as Killeen resident Steven Cordova, the case has hit close to home.
“I was born and raised in Killeen,” Cordova said. “So, just supporting the fellow military.”
Cordova is not a veteran, but he said his father and mother-in-law were in the Army.
Ashlee Skelton, another Killeen resident, said she empathized with what Guillen’s family has said she has gone through with sexual harassment.
“I’m not in the Army, but, honestly, because she is all of us, unfortunately, I know more women that have experienced situations like this than have not, and the reality is that most women still have to fear for their life every day, just doing regular things like going to work and going to the store.”
Skelton said she sends her love and prayers to the family, and she said she is sorry that she had to deal with this after signing up to do what she called “one of the noblest jobs on the Earth.”
Hispanic music played as people placed Catholic candles at a centralized location near a sign saying “Justice for Vanessa.”
Mikayla Reyes, a Marine, lit the candles and placed them in the shape of a heart in front of the sign. She also placed them in the shape of a cross in front of a picture of her and recently discovered Pvt. Gregory Morales.
Reyes said she was doing it as a way to support a “sister.”
Contrary to the previous protests, Guillen’s family was unable to attend the vigil, according to AnaLuisa Tapia, district director of League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC.
LULAC organized the vigil Friday night.
Tapia said the family wanted LULAC to proceed with the vigil in their absence.
She said the family told her, “‘Vanessa is everybody’s daughter.’”
