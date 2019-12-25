Recycle

Fort Hood Recycle employees hand sort cardboard material from a conveyor belt at the Recycle Center. Weekly, team members will come across animal carcasses or parts.

 Christine Luciano | Army

Contamination has been a continuous problem at Fort Hood Recycle. Plagued with non-recyclable materials like food waste, diapers and sharps, the recycle program is having to deal with dead animal remains on a weekly basis.

As hunting season picks up, more carcasses from ducks to deer and turkey parts have been tossed into containers, contaminating loads of recyclables, and potentially becoming a culprit for jamming machinery and posing a health issue.

