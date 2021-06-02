Fort Hood hosted the 10th annual “Carry the Load Rally” at the 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment on Thursday.
At least 10 members of Carry the Load’s West Coast relay team arrived at Fort Hood for the rally and observed a demonstration from the horse detachment.
Carry the Load is a non-profit organization created by U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, who felt the true meaning of Memorial Day was forgotten. Participants in the nationwide relays honor the sacrifices made by the U.S. military, law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders by carrying the names of first responders and veterans who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert Halverson was a guest speaker at the event and said Memorial Day was not just a three-day weekend.
“Carry the Load was established to try to bring back what Memorial Day started out to be as a day to honor our fallen, and to thank everybody, not just another three-day holiday at the end of the school year, with lots of cold soda, beer and hot dogs,” Halverson said.
Halverson said he was privileged to have served in the U.S. Army for many years and encountered many wonderful soldiers from across the nation.
“Each and every day, I saw firsthand the patriotism and the courage that they selflessly displayed,” Halverson said. “I saw it in combat, in peacekeeping operations, and training exercises and deployments for natural disasters.”
Halverson extended his praise to first responders and said he did not take the daily services they provide for granted.
“As every sheriff, police chief or fire chief can tell you, being a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT is tough,” Halverson said. “It takes a lot of training, hard training, and as an old soldier, I would classify that as everyday combat.”
Halverson said these first responders face danger every day that we do not even see, and they protect us every day despite all that danger.
“We’re all aware of the heroic actions of all of them; they save our lives every day; they stand between us and danger,” Halverson said.
Michael Garlock, the West Coast relay team’s assistant relay manager, said this year’s event has been excellent so far, despite lower participation because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Last year, we were all virtual, and so this year we’re able to get back out and, you know, interact with people and be able to talk with our supporters and make sure that they know that we are still out here supporting them,” Garlock said.
Garland said the organization dedicates the entire month of May to remember all the fallen heroes and first responders each year.
“All the veterans and active duty military and first responders that put their lives on the line every day do it without asking for recognition; they don’t do it because they want to be recognized; they do it because they want to serve their country and serve the people in it,” Garlock said.
Garland said these events are a way of giving a little back to those individuals who have given their lives and more to protect us.
“All we can do is thank them and make sure that they are protected after their service is complete, and their families,” Garland said.
Garland said he participates and carries the name of a friend who was a paramedic in Washington, D.C. who passed away.
“I do it in his memory, but I also do it to honor all of those who have served and the ones that gave their life and the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country,” Garlock said.
The team made stops in Belton and Waco before joining the East Coast, Midwest and Mountain states relay teams in Dallas and kick off a 22-hour march around Reverchon Park for Memorial Day.
