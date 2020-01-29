One of the two U.S. congressmen responsible for Fort Hood stopped by post on Thursday to check the progress being made on single soldiers’ living quarters.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, is the ranking member of the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Appropriations and was responsible for getting the funds for Fort Hood to continue the renovations. The Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act authorized about $67 million in new projects for Fort Hood, to include $16.5 million for a new central energy plant, $18.5 million for a new vehicle bridge and $32 million for a new barracks.
The tour concluded at the site where a new, more modern barracks will be built.
“We were looking at some of the things we spent military construction (funds) on,” Carter said. “Being the ranking member on that committee, I’m responsible for this money that comes here, so it’s good to go see the success stories here on Fort Hood.”
Renovating the barracks was long overdue and necessary for the health of soldiers, fixing such issues as old ventilation systems which promoted the growth of black mold, the congressman said.
“We’ll have our soldiers in first class places to live very shortly,” he said. “I mean, five to eight years ago, (the barracks were) a disaster, so while we’re working on motor pools and work spaces, most important is where you live, and that’s one of the things we need to improve here at Fort Hood.”
Carter represents the post as part of his district and said he would continue doing whatever was needed in Congress to ensure Fort Hood has everything it needs to remain the premier military installation in the world. U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, also represents the post as part of his district, although he does not serve on the same committees.
“Being here and being able to see the work we do here at Fort Hood — it’s amazing what goes on at ‘The Great Place,” Carter said. “I’m proud of them.”
After touring the installation, the congressman toured the Killeen Independent School District Career Center to view the more than 40 programs of study in career technical educational fields available and to visit with the students. KISD offers business partnerships, work-based learning for students, certifications, licensures, college credit opportunities and hands-on educational experiences at the center. Carter then joined the students for lunch and to discuss their various future endeavors before formally touring the campus.
