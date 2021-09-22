It has been a month since Joe Galloway died, but the civilian war correspondent who became a 1st Cavalry Division legend was finally laid to rest on Saturday in his adopted hometown of Concord, North Carolina.
What can you say? It takes a bit of time to put together a fitting memorial for one of the rare civilians adopted by the division. Galloway covered the division throughout the Vietnam War, beginning with the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen” in 1965 at the battle of Landing Zone X-Ray in the Ia Drang Valley in Vietnam.
As a Garryowen alumni myself, Galloway is a big part of our unit’s history. It was he who co-wrote the book “We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young” with retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, the commander of 1/7 Cavalry during Ia Drang.
The book was adapted into a Hollywood movie called “We Were Soldiers,” which the unit tends to watch together at least annually.
For his actions helping save soldiers during that battle, Galloway would become the only civilian to earn the Bronze Star for Valor from the U.S. Army during the entire Vietnam War.
His interactions with the soldiers during and after Vietnam made him a beloved friend of all he worked with. That was made clear by the many Vietnam veterans who attended his memorial, including Medal of Honor recipient retired Col. Bruce Crandall. Crandall was the crazy Huey helicopter pilot who, despite being advised against it, flew an unarmored helicopter through heavy enemy fire at Ia Drang 22 times to resupply the Garryowen troopers and evacuate the wounded.
The current 1/7 Cavalry commander, who attended the funeral service for Galloway, said everywhere he looked at the service he saw Medals of Honor, Silver Stars, Bronze Stars and Purple Hearts. You can tell the measure of a man by those who show up for him.
And Galloway never stopped helping those soldiers he came to know and the veterans he would meet throughout his life. Before the term “post-traumatic stress disorder” was coined, Galloway had made it his life’s mission to help those affected by the trauma of war.
One 1st Cavalry Division Vietnam veteran who met Galloway later in life said talking to him saved his life. Galloway was easy to talk to, especially for Vietnam veterans, because they knew he had “been there, done that,” he said. Galloway understood the trauma they had been through, so they were able to talk to him about feelings they couldn’t with anyone else.
If he hadn’t already been a legend for Garryowen and the division, the way he made it his mission to care for our combat veterans throughout his life surely would have. He will not be forgotten.
Garryowen, good sir. Seventh First, you Lived the Legend.
