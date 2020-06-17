COPPERAS COVE — Texas ranks second in the nation for the highest military population, with Fort Hood serving as the largest U.S. Army base in the world. More than one-third of Copperas Cove Independent School District’s student population represents active-duty military families, with hundreds more being military-connected with parents who are retired from the military.
Senate Bill 1557 was passed by the 86th Texas State Legislature creating a special honor for school districts and specifically school campuses that support the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. The Texas Education Agency will award Purple Star Campus designations for campuses that apply and meet established criteria. Campuses that are selected will receive a special Purple Star recognition to display.
Department of Defense Education Activity II Projects READS Coordinator Heather Peacock said Copperas Cove ISD has many initiatives in place to assist military-connected students as they transition in and out of the district.
“One of these is the military student identifier that helps our staff know who our military students are. Cove was one of the first districts to use this coding diligently,” Peacock said. “CCISD also provides a Military Student Transition Consultant for its campuses to provide support and resources to students and parents, as well as training and support for staff to meet the unique needs of military-connected students.”
Many of these initiatives were made possible by DoDEA grants awarded to CCISD over the last few years. Copperas Cove ISD is the only district in the nation to simultaneously execute five DoDEA grants that are valued at more than $5 million.
Military parents Shannoda and Derrick Gilbert have four children in three different CCISD schools. Shannoda Gilbert said being a military family is very hard at times for both parents and children.
“I was amazed at how CCISD makes sure military families have the support they need for each military child. They make sure my children experience a seamless educational experience, no matter where they are enrolled within CCISD,” she said. “My children’s schools provided a Military Student Transition Consultant for each of them. This person makes sure the military kids stay on track and provide them with love and support. My children enjoy the consultants because they are able to meet other military kids and form a great support system within the group. My children tell me that they would help them with reducing stress and overcoming different challenges they may face socially, mentally and academically. If one kid needs more support than others, CCISD provides that extra help. As a parent, you always want someone to be there for your children. These CCISD military consultants are the people that I can count on to keep my kids out of trouble and provide them with resources to help them through the school year.”
Several CCISD campuses implemented Student2Student groups during the 2019-2020 school year, with every campus having this support network for the 2020-2021 school year. These groups and sponsors help welcome new students to each campus, providing them immediate support and friendship, reducing isolation and loneliness.
“All of the staff members at each school know who among their students are military-connected,” Shannoda Gilbert said. “My kids were able to create a sense of belonging both in and out of the classroom because of this.”
