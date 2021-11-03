NEW BRAUNFELS — Germany’s legendary Oktoberfest may have been cancelled due to COVID-19, but the sausage will be sizzling and cold beer flowing at the Wurstfest 2021 celebration in New Braunfels, just a two-hour drive south of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Scheduled for Nov. 5-14, this 60-year-old tradition of Bavarian food and beverage features live music, dancing, carnival rides and games, tons of food, beer (German, Texas and domestic brands), and lots of special events.
Plans call for 36 food booths offering such treats as sausage cheese balls, sausage on a stick, pork tenderloin, pork schnitzel, wurstkabob, kase krispen, kartoffel krispen, sauerkraut, wurst-n-taschen, kraut-n-taschen, ham hocks and kraut, pork ribs, potato pancakes with sausage, turkey legs, Reuben sandwich, Reuben quesadilla, beer-battered chicken wings, goulash, chicken fried bacon, onion blossom, shrimp on a stick, hamburgers, jalapeño poppers, wurst nachos, wurst taco, fried mushrooms, gumbo, etouffee, German drop donuts, Frito pie, roasted corn, corn dogs, corn-on-the-cob, pizza, fried Oreo cookie, German chocolate cake, apple strudel, bread pudding, German chocolate pie, chocolate-dipped pickles, ice cream, cookies, cinnamon rolls, iced brownies, snow cones, cotton candy, sweet kettle corn and more.
Wurstfest will go on rain or shine, officials say. Food and drinks are sold throughout the grounds and visitors are prohibited from bringing their own food and beverages. Beer sales require tickets, but food vendors will accept cash. ATMs are available throughout the grounds. Drink tickets may also be purchased online.
Seating is provided in all entertainment areas. Guests may not bring personal seating (such as bag chairs) onto the festival grounds. Shirts and shoes are required and dirndls, lederhosen and silly hats are encouraged.
Parking in the area adjacent to the festival grounds is limited. A shuttle service may be available from local hotel, motel and resort facilities, as well as from some of the major attractions. For more information on transportation, go to rockinr.com/wurstwagen/, call 830-629-9999 or e-mail wurstwagen@rockinr.com.
Only trained service animals will be allowed onto the festival grounds. All bags entering the festival will be subject to a security check. To avoid delays and streamline the admission process, it is recommended that guests not carry a bag into the festival and approach the entrance gate with ticket, keys, cash, identification and cell phone in your hands. This will allow bypassing the bag check and security wanding process.
A list of prohibited items includes:
Illegal or illicit substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia
Weapons (including knives)
Flammable items or liquids including aerosols and fireworks (includes mace)
Costume masks
Outside food or beverage including alcohol
Balls, frisbees or flying disks
Drones or unmanned aerial vehicles
Pets
Laser pens, laser pointers or similar focused light devices
Coolers
Professional radios or walkie-talkies
Slingshots
Bicycles or skateboards
Chairs or stools
Instruments, megaphones, horns or noise makers
Wurstfest takes place at New Braunfels’ Landa Park, near the headwaters of the Comal River at 120 Landa Street. For more information on ticket sales, hours of operation and event schedule, go to wurstfest.com/.
Along with the festival, New Braunfels is also home to the legendary Gruene (pronounced “green”) historic district, an excellent place to get out, walk around and enjoy a Texas fall afternoon.
Check out Gruene Hall, known as “the oldest continually run dance hall in Texas,” where a who’s who of famed musicians have played, including such names as George Strait, Garth Brooks, The Dixie Chicks, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Leann Rimes, Chubby Checker, Bo Diddley, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Jeff Walker, Asleep at the Wheel, Albert Collins, Arlo Guthrie, Billy Jo Shaver, Guy Clark, Merle Haggard, The Mavericks, Lisa Marie Presley, Leon Russell, Townes Van Zandt, Kris Kristofferson, Buddy Guy, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Dr. John, Tanya Tucker and many more.
For more information on other shopping, dining and entertainment attractions in Gruene, go to the website www.gruenetexas.com/.
