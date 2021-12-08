KILLEEN — Like a lot of young men coming of age in the 1960s, Jim Yeonopolus was not exactly thrilled with the prospect of getting drafted into the U.S. military and heading off to fight in Vietnam.
A 1963 graduate of Killeen High School, Yeonopolus was enrolled at Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos (now Texas State University) and it looked like his four-year college deferment was going to keep him from suiting up for war.
Uncle Sam had a different idea.
“In my last year (of college), I started thinking about how things were heating up in Vietnam — I’m an Army brat; my dad was in the Army — and living here in Killeen, all of our friends had been going back and forth to Vietnam,” Yeonopolus said. “I thought, man, I don’t really want to do that, so I’ll just stay in school. I went during the summer and regular semesters.
“Most people who got a four-year deferment got a notice to come take their physical and whatever else they were going to do. They didn’t send me a notice and I thought, ‘Man, this is great.’ The end of my fifth year of college — about halfway through, I guess — the Temple draft board notified me to come in and so I went and visited with this lady. She wasn’t very friendly; just doing her job; and she said, ‘Son, you’re getting drafted; You need to get ready.’
“I said, ‘Ma’am, I’m going to college.’
“She said, ‘You’ve had four years — actually four-and-a-half years.’
“I said, ‘Well, I’m in the middle of the semester and I’m going to stay down there. I’m going to graduate.’
“She said, ‘I tell you what. I’ll let you finish this semester (and) then I’ll send you for your physical. You’re going to get drafted.’”
Born in Colorado Springs, Colo., Yeonopolus and his family came to the Fort Hood area in 1949-50. They lived in Copperas Cove for a while, and then moved over to Killeen. After graduating from Killeen High, he went to Temple College for two years, then transferred to Southwest Texas State.
After that visit to the draft board, he headed back to San Marcos and told his buddies what happened. They urged him to join the Coast Guard before the Army could get a hold of him, and that sounded like a good idea but there was a long waiting list to get in. He didn’t want to join the Navy, so he talked to an Air Force recruiter, and the rest, as they say, is history.
“The recruiter said, ‘We’ve got some slots for linguists (foreign language specialists),’” Yeonopolus said. “We lived in Japan for a couple years when I was a kid, and Germany for four years, so I enjoyed languages. Now, growing up in the military, the deal is (to) never believe a recruiter — ever — but I told him to sign me up. I was on a deferred enlistment, and I went to basic training in August (1968).”
After basic training, as first duty station assignments were being issued, Yeonopolus got orders to report for training as a ground radio operator.
“I said, wait a minute, I’m supposed to be a linguist, right?’
“They said, ‘We don’t need any more linguists.’”
After going to school in Biloxi, Miss., followed by more than one change in assignment destinations and a stint at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Yeonopolus wound up 9,000 miles from home in Southeast Asia. When he got there, he found out he would either be assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division or the 25th Infantry Division.
Neither one of those seemed like a great option.
“I grew up with the 1st Cav and I knew about the 25th Infantry Division,” he said. “Those were the days when (if) you got into trouble (with the law), you either went to jail or you went to the Army. So I knew all those infantry guys — for the most part — really didn’t want any part of being there. If I’m going to go to war, I wanted to be with a more elite group of guys.
“So I volunteered to serve with the Vietnamese Airborne Division.”
As a member of Team 162, Yeonopolus joined a unit known as the longest serving group of U.S. advisors in the war. As many as 1,200 U.S. soldiers were assigned to the team during its 11 years of service, mostly with the 11th, 82nd or 101st Airborne divisions.
Vietnamese parachute units advised by the Americans were considered among the best fighting units in the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN), with a long tradition of service with the French Army.
“I went to Saigon to go through all the training with the Vietnamese,” Yeonopolus said. “All our general officers were Vietnamese; all of our sergeant majors were Vietnamese. In the Air Force, there were eight radio operators, maybe eight crew chiefs, maybe eight pilots. All first lieutenants or captains. Our senior advisor for our team was a full Army colonel, who later became a general officer.
“The division at that time was built by the 2nd (Foreign) Parachute Regiment of the French Foreign Legion. So our uniforms consisted of their beret and the first generation of the old green camouflage that we know today.
“The Vietnamese people really respected us. When we’d go downtown in Saigon, the kids would all come up around a soldier and try to steal their watch. Or take a straight razor and cut their back pocket and slip out their wallet. But with that uniform, they didn’t get within 10 feet of us. No matter where we went, we could walk directly into a crowd and it would just part.
“They respected those guys so much. In TET of ’68, that was one of the very few Vietnamese units that actually stood and fought, instead of giving up their weapons and running away.”
His job with Team 162 was to travel to various Special Forces “A Camps” set up along the Cambodian border to help plan combat operations and air strikes. It was fairly hazardous duty, but also had plenty of exciting moments.
“We’d go to these camps and meet with the commander, and he would tell us, ‘OK, we’ve got these six confirmed enemy locations within 10 clicks of here.’ Now, around those camps, there was a free-fire zone — maybe 100 miles — and anything within that distance, you could shoot,” Yeonopolus said. “It didn’t matter who they were or what they were. Those A Camps were set up like that. They were pretty well protected, but everybody also knew where they were, so (the enemy) could lob in mortars and that’s what went on all the time.
“These A Camps were underground, for the most part, and built out of concrete. Very little on top because they got mortared every day. But they didn’t have room for us in those bunkers down underneath. We’d just build sandbags on top and get hammered every night. The next morning, we’d go outside the wire and chase the bad guys, and then get back inside the wire before dark. Then they’d come up and mortar us for a few hours. It was a cat-and-mouse game all day long.
“All of our support was from the Vietnamese. Fighters, artillery, food, uniforms, weapons, ammunition … we got everything from the Vietnamese; nothing really from the Americans. Now, if things got really bad, I could always call and get American fighters out there, but our fighters were A-1Es — remember, they had a propeller and on an aircraft carrier, the wings folded up?
“Those guys had been flying together for 20 years (and) they were tremendous. They carried five to 10 times the ordnance that could be carried by those jets, like the F-100.
“We’d go in and make contact with an enemy location and my job would be to notify my forward air controller. He would be flying up there in a little tail-dragger somewhere. I would say, ‘This is where we’re at; these are the coordinates; we’re going to pop some purple smoke or yellow smoke, so you’ll know where we’re at.’
“He’d say, ‘Where’s the bad guys?’ By that time, I’d already called in for the air (support); the fighters. It usually took about 30 minutes for them to get on-station. They’d come out in sets of four. The Americans would come out in sets of three. They flew F-4s, F-100s, stuff like that.
“We’d pop that purple smoke or yellow smoke or whatever, and then the forward air controller — he had four smoke rockets on each side — he would dive down and we’d tell him, OK, the bad guys are 100 meters to the north of that smoke. He would come down and shoot his rockets right at that target and then he’d call the fighters and say, ‘Hit my smoke.’
“When we’d finish in that area, we’d get orders to go to another A Camp.”
Yeonopolus served in Vietnam from 1970-71 and got out of the military a year later. He went back to school, got a degree in counseling and guidance, and took a job with Central Texas College in Killeen, where he has worked ever since in a variety of positions, including counselor for student services, dean, assistant deputy chancellor, deputy chancellor and interim chancellor. In November 2015, he was named the fourth chancellor in CTC’s 50-year history.
During that time, he also has been active in a slew of community and civic organizations: campaign chairman for United Way of the Greater Fort Hood area; past president of the Council of Colleges and Military Educators (CCME); board member of the Vietnamese Airborne Society, Central Texas Workforce Commission, Association of the United States Army (AUSA), National Association of Institutions for Military Education Institutions (NAIMES) and Killeen Rodeo Association; Rotary Club; Chamber of Commerce; Military Affairs Committee; Texas Association of Community Colleges; Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
In October, he was one of 10 area veterans honored for longtime community service with a Congressional Veteran Commendation from U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock. It was an award he says took him by surprise.
“It was an honor I didn’t expect,” Yeonopolus said. “I was shocked. I had no idea.”
Married to wife, Nancy, for 20 years, the 76-year-old father of three and grandfather of one says he enjoyed his time in the military and sometimes thinks about what might have been if he had stayed in longer. He enjoys his position at CTC and feels that he still has plenty left to offer, so it is not yet time to retire.
“I’ve been very fortunate, and realistically, I’m still making a difference, I think, so we’ll see. I give my three deputies more and more responsibility every day, and they’re able to handle it. They’re doing a great job.
“Any one of them could take over for me in a minute. All three of them could go and get a college presidency job anywhere. They’re tremendous people.”
