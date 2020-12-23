COPPERAS COVE — One high priority for Operation Stand Down Central Texas is to provide every homeless veteran who walks through its doors a warm blanket, so they can get a comfortable night’s sleep and look forward to a better tomorrow. Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Hayley Sawyer made that possible for nearly 500 Central Texas homeless veterans this Christmas.
In partnership with the Copperas Cove Walmart and the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, 10-year-old Hayley spent nearly eight hours handing out flyers and collecting blankets from shoppers.
“It is freezing cold in the winter and the homeless veterans do not have the money to buy a blanket or jacket. I want to help keep them all warmer this winter and I think it is crucial to donate blankets to the homeless, especially this year to help keep them safe during the pandemic,” Hayley said. “When I learned that Operation Stand Down did not have a single blanket in stock, I knew that this drive was exactly what we needed to do.”
Hayley set a goal of collecting 250 blankets in a collection drive at Copperas Cove Walmart on Saturday. Despite a rainy start, that did not dissuade Hayley; she stood outside the store’s entrance for nearly eight hours, collecting nearly 500 blankets and a sleeping bag with a retail value of almost $1,500.
With the colder weather, beds at shelters are full, leaving many homeless veterans sleeping on the ground, a bench or another location where they can find cover. Blankets are versatile, helping the homeless feel more comfortable at night and possibly giving them some privacy, a surface to sit on or a spot for their pet to rest.
In October, Hayley conducted a Sock-tober campaign, where she collected socks that were distributed to homeless veterans through Operation Stand Down Central Texas. Last Christmas, she partnered again with Copperas Cove Walmart to collect dozens of bed pillows, another high priority item for the homeless, that were donated to Cove House, the local homeless shelter.
“It warms my heart that we were all able to provide some comfort to the homeless veterans, our heroes, during these cold months ahead,” Hayley said.
Hayley has volunteered with Operation Stand Down Central Texas assisting with collection drives the non-profit has organized. She also donated her profits the last two years from hosting a stand at Lemonade Day, raising nearly $2,000.
“Operation Stand Down Central Texas is so very humbled and thankful for Hayley’s continued support of our mission. Her support has really made a significant impact on what we can provide to those we serve,” said JoannCourtland, OSDCT founder and director.
Hayley will be hosting the 6th Annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea on Feb. 6, 2021, with all proceeds benefiting Operation Stand Down Central Texas. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or through the Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page.
