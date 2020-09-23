A former 1st Cavalry Division commander and III Corps deputy commanding general was honored during a retirement ceremony at Cooper field on Friday.
Lt. Gen. J.T. Thomson returned to Fort Hood and retired on the division’s parade field after more than 34 years of service in the U.S. Army. Thomson’s previous assignment before returning to Central Texas was as the commander of Allied Land Command, North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Izmir, Turkey. He was the 1st Cavalry Division commander from January 2016 to October 2017, and the III Corps Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver until July 2018.
The current 1st Cavalry Division commander, Maj. Gen. Jeff Broadwater, honored the career of Thomson during the ceremony, in which he said the morning’s ceremony was a unique honor to celebrate the career of a soldier who proudly served under the largest patch in the U.S. Army.
“As Gen. Creighton Abrams one stated, ‘The big yellow patch does something to an individual that makes him or her a better soldier, a better team member and a better American than he or she otherwise would have been,’” Broadwater said.
Broadwater said these words still ring true today, and that these words exemplify the career of Thomson
“We are excited, humbled and truly honored to have a former ‘Pegasus 6’ back, to come home and conduct a retirement ceremony here on Cooper field,” Broadwater said. “We’re also very excited that you have decided to settle down here in Central Texas, and we hope that you remain connected to the ‘First Team.’”
Broadwater expressed his desire for Thomson to also remain connected to Fort Hood and the people in the surrounding areas.
“On behalf of myself, and all the 1st Cav Troopers, thank you for not only your service to our nation, to 1st Cav, but for all your efforts and leadership in making a positive difference to our nation,” Broadwater said.
Retired Gen. James D. Thurman said Thomson was a tremendous soldier, who has commanded soldiers at every level and participated in six combat deployments.
“He served in many storied formations: the 1st Cavalry Division, 4th Infantry Division, 1st Armored Division, 3rd Infantry Division and the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment — that’s where I first met J.T., in a regiment in Germany,” Thurman explained.
Turman said Thomson served combat deployments in 1991 as part of Operation Desert Storm, three deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and two deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
“He has done his share,” Thurman said. “J.T. is a great general officer, a true soldier and a tremendous leader; the Army is going to miss J.T. Thomson.”
Thomson said the day was a day of thanks to the U.S. Army for the opportunities, responsibilities and adventures, and the privilege of serving alongside the finest men and women the nation had to offer.
“It has been my distinct honor and the privilege of a lifetime to ride with the greatest team on the planet, the United States Army,” he said.
Thomson said he has traveled to more than 60 countries during his career, but the United States was his favorite.
“We are truly blessed to enjoy our way of life, but cannot take it for granted,” Thomson explained. “That is why I am so encouraged by our young generation that continues to step up and take an oath to support and defend this experiment called the Constitution of the United States.”
Thomson said he is often asked why he continued to serve despite frequent and extensive deployments to dangerous locations while enduring family separations.
“For me, the answer was quite simple; we as soldiers do not serve for money, easy work or glory. Nor do we serve our country expecting something in return. Rather, we serve out of a love for our country, our families, our fellow soldiers and our freedom,” Thomson explained.
He said the U.S. Army offered many things to love, but perhaps best were the special bonds that last for a lifetime.
“I had the great privilege of waking up every day and being in the presence of greatness,” Thomson said. “By greatness, I mean the men and women that came from different locations, from different backgrounds, and from different paths, bound together as one in the profession of arms. Each willingly raised their right hand and swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
Thomson thanked the many mentors who he said assisted him throughout his career, his wife Holly Thomson, and son’s Tyler and Parker Thomson for their support throughout his career.
“To Holly, Tyler and Parker, thank you negotiating the hardships, allowing me to be a soldier, and being by my side for the better part of this long journey,” he said. “We did this as a team, and I am grateful for your unwavering love and support.”
The Thomsons said they are looking forward to spending time together as a family.
“It’s the little things we’ve taken for granted,” J.T. Thomson said. “We get to sit down for dinner in the same time zone — I mean, we’ve been nine hours apart for the last two years.”
Holly Thomson said she is also looking forward to family celebrations.
“We celebrated his birthday on Sept. 13, and we haven’t been together for birthdays, anniversaries and holidays that we’ve missed for a lot of years,” Holly Thomson said.
Parker Thomson, who is attending college, said he was also looking forward to some of the changes now that his father’s military journey had come to an end.
“A return to normalcy, or what you would call normal, just having a normal life,” Parker Thomson said.
The Thomson’s older son, Tyler Thomson, said he looked forward to rejuvenating his relationship with his father.
“I’m looking forward to rekindling the relationship with my dad and spending some quality time with him after all these years I’ve missed and spent apart,” Tyler Thomson explained.
J.T. Thomson said the decision to return to Central Texas to retire was based on several factors, including his having formerly commanded the 1st Cavalry Division, but also the people, the community, retirees, families and soldiers in the region.
“We love Central Texas; it is all about the people, and we love this place and we want to give back to the soldiers and families,” J.T. Thomson said. “Leading them is one thing, but being a member of the community, and the veteran community, is going to be different.”
J.T. Thomson will continue to train division and corps leaders as a senior mentor at Fort Hood’s mission training center and spend some of his retirement time bass fishing.
