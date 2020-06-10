While restrictions related to the coronavirus are still in place, Fort Hood soldiers can now travel up to 100 miles away from the post.
Fort Hood extended its travel radius for soldiers as restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic gradually loosen. Soldiers can now travel up to 100 miles from Fort Hood, according to a post on the installation’s Facebook page.
Previously, soldiers were ordered to stay within 40 miles of Fort Hood.
The 100-mile radius allows soldiers to visit areas such as Austin and Travis County — where at least 3,815 residents have been infected with COVID-19. Previously, soldiers were limited to travel within 45 miles of Fort Hood.
“Spread is always possible with travel and person-to-person contact, so the best advice is socially distancing, masking if you can't and washing hands,” Bell County Public Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Nearly, 40,000 soldiers work on Fort Hood, according to the U.S. Army.
For travel farther than 100 miles, soldiers can submit leave and pass forms to travel distances, Fort Hood said in the Facebook post Monday night.
In order for soldiers to travel between 100 and 250 miles, a leave form must be approved by the first lieutenant colonel, battalion commander, in the soldier’s chain of command.
Cities that would fall in this category include Dallas, New Braunfels, San Antonio and Houston.
For travel outside of 250 miles, the leave form must be approved by the first general officer in the soldier’s chain of command, the Facebook post said.
All face covering requirements on Fort Hood remain the same.
As of the June 1 general orders, signed by Fort Hood Commander Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, the following restrictions remain:
No more than 15 visitors at on-post or off-post housing. Mitigation practices, such as wearing face coverings, washing hands and social distancing are required.
Soldiers are able to perform physical fitness in groups of 15 or fewer.
All personnel must wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based sanitizer when entering areas such as the post exchange, commisary and dining facilities.
