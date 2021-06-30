KILLEEN — The fireworks show originally slated for the Killeen Special Events Center on Saturday has moved south of town after the Killeen City Council voted down the event in a 6-1 vote last week.
Event organizer Bear Jones, along with nonprofit CTE, will host a concert and fireworks event titled “The Show Must Go On” at Farris Wheel Ranch, a wedding and hunting venue located at 13682 Maxdale Road.
The ranch is owned by Ann Farris, former Killeen assistant city manager and a longtime Killeen ISD administrator.
The gates will open at noon Saturday for the event, which will feature food trucks and vendors geared towards “family fun.”
Longtime carnival organizer Bear Jones said he looked forward to giving the community something to do after a year of pandemic-related social restrictions.
“It’s for the community to come together because we’ve been stuck up so much all last year with that COVID,” Jones said. “It’s time to get together again and enjoy ourselves.”
A concert featuring local artists, including Sandra Hawkins and Royce Montgomery, will kick off at 5:30 p.m.
A 30-minute fireworks show will cap off the evening beginning at 9:20 p.m.
Tickets for adults 14 years and older are $15, tickets for ages 7 to 13 are $10, and children 6 and under get in free.
Ticket information may be found on Facebook at @ownthestage1.
