Fall is near, and we can tell by the selections of scents filling our department stores, the stock inventory on the shelves and the change in commercials and ads across our screens. The first week of September and the long Labor Day weekend brings the onset of a new season on the rise. The month of September really changes the trajectory of things for the home, schools, business, television, wardrobe and preparation for cooler evenings. This is true within our military community. There is always a pattern with a series of events, timelines and operations, and we can better prepare when we begin to take notice.
More often than not, we are living our day to day lives. We are concerned with routines and schedules in the home, at work, for our children in school or continuing homeschool/virtual learning, meal preparations, sporting events, etc. So, it can be a default system we find ourselves in — going through the motions to simply conquer the week, so we may reap our reward of the weekend. Not to mention, only to repeat the cycle all over again the next week and weeks following.
Why is it that we get so bombarded with what is in front of us that we tend to forget the smaller, yet very vital, components of our day? For instance, when we are headed out for work, we remember our keys, phone, lunch sack, wallet and gear. Yet, we completely forget our mask. So, although many of the other items mentioned are of significant high value, so is the mask. It is one of the most important items we are to keep on us at all times as we maneuver life through a global pandemic. Perhaps we remember to bring all the items, including the mask, yet forget our wallet. So, the response that “the mask is a new thing we are all learning to adapt to” cannot be the excuse.
Do you think one proposition could be that our minds are tired, or even on overdrive? Could it be there is an over influx of information and data we are computing on a daily basis that we don’t make the time to reflect how our bodies, minds and spirits are operating through the day?
I ask this question to simply see what it is that is causing so much error for even the most elite and sharp individuals these days. Have you reflected or asked that maybe it could be that the moment there is a time for reflection, or what I call buffer time, we are stimulated by the next device? With honest reflection, could it be that we have forgotten, or depending on age, have never been taught or demonstrated what down time, self-reflection time looks like?
As we unwrap or undo ourselves from this way of living, I find that our children, our soldiers, our community and our homes can benefit highly from the output we begin giving. Not only that, there are several other variables involved in understanding patterns and systems. One must be willing to understand, then to combat the stress and uncertainty — pay attention and then lend a helping hand where we can.
Our soldiers are either going into a phase of field preparation, coming out of the field, deployment prep, entering into a deployment or coming out of one. I am not saying that the Army has any consistent pattern by any means, and we can outdo the reactivity. However, the more we can pay attention to our personal soldier’s work patterns, timelines and demands, the more we can be of assistance to aid in their duties. As we know, this is the same for our children, work and communities.
There is another shift. We are on the rise of another wave of change. May we pay close attention to what we are doing, saying, feeling, thinking and harvesting. It has been said that there is a time for everything. Alice Walker quoted, “Look closely at the present you are constructing. It should look like the future you are dreaming.”
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and Killeen area resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.