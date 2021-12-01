GEORGETOWN — Christmas is right around the corner, and just down the road from Killeen-Fort Hood is a family festival this weekend in the historic city of Georgetown where anyone and everyone can find some good, old-fashioned holiday spirit.
Visitors will see the city’s downtown district transformed into a winter wonderland filled with carolers, wandering minstrels, lights, decorations, treats and more for the 40th annual Christmas Stroll.
The two-day celebration kicks off from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday with stores staying open late for early holiday shopping, more than 200 food and merchandise vendors, dining at area restaurants, two stages with live entertainment, and last but not least, Bethlehem Village — a re-enactment of the birth of Christ described as “more than a nativity scene,” but a dramatic look inside the hustle and bustle of first century Bethlehem, featuring a live manger and busy marketplace full of tents with grain milling, wood working, coin pressing, cloth dying, toy making and more.
At 5p.m. Friday is Dessert with the Grinch, followed by Groovin’ with Grinch at 6 p.m., and free kettle corn all around for the kids.
On Saturday, the celebration begins at 10 a.m. with the Stroll Parade. Photos with Santa will be available from noon to 8 p.m. Other attractions include such things as the Whoo-Hair Salon and Home Depot Kids Build It booth. Take a train ride, play some street hockey, or take home some unique holiday photos from the Human Snow Globe.
For more information on Christmas Stroll 2021, go to www.facebook.com/GTXChristmasStroll.
A little closer to home, the village of Salado, just south of Temple along I-35, is hosting its 61st annual Salado Christmas Stroll beginning this Friday and continuing the first two weekends of December with a parade, tree lighting at the Civic Center, late-night shopping, horse-drawn carriage rides, pictures with Santa Claus, live entertainment and more. Sip hot cocoa while walking down Main Street and being serenaded by strolling Christmas carolers.
For more information, go to visitsaladotexas.com/event/61st-annual-salado-stroll/2021-12-05.
A few hours’ south of Killeen-Fort Hood, the Gulf of Mexico island city of Galveston is hosting its annual Dickens on the Strand holiday street festival Friday to Sunday.
Based on the theme of 19th century Victorian London, this historic event features parades, ongoing entertainment across multiple stages, bagpipers, musicians, carolers, jugglers and a variety of other live entertainment. Vendors in full costume hawk their wares from street stalls and rolling carts filled with holiday food and drink, clothing, jewelry, Victorian-inspired arts and crafts, decorations and gifts.
Pets and coolers are not allowed inside the festival, along with scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, skates, Segways and other “recreational wheels.”
Go to www.galveston.com/whattodo/festivals/dickensonthestrand for more information on the Galveston festival.
Two hours north of Killeen-Fort Hood, just south of Fort Worth, the city of Cleburne’s Whistle Stop Christmas Lights is an annual show-stopper that dazzles visitors with an estimated 3.5 million holiday lights across 11 acres of displays covering Hulen Park, which stays lit with decorations throughout the month of December.
The Lighted Christmas Parade is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Cleburne, followed by food and gift vendors, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, train rides and more at Hulen Park.
On Saturday, the Pancake Breakfast with Santa runs from 8 to 11 a.m. at Cleburne High School. In the afternoon, take in the Candlewalk Tour of Historic Homes from 1 to 8 p.m., featuring holiday decorations and local businesses offering special activities, music and exhibits. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., King’s Daughters Hearts of Gold Christmas House at the Wright Plaza shopping center is having a silent auction, handmade ornaments, baked goods, Santa and Grinch photos, raffles and more. Proceeds from this event go to benefit needy area families.
Also on Saturday and continuing through the end of the month, the Candlewalk Driving Tour of Lights features decorated homes throughout the city. Maps are available on-line or at the Cleburne Chamber of Commerce, Layland Museum, and Heritage Home Vintage Inspired Living.
For more details, go to www.whistlestopchristmas.com.
Ho-ho-ho, y’all.
