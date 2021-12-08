COLLEGE STATION — Grab the kids and head out this weekend for some holiday fun at the North Pole of Texas, otherwise known as Santa’s Wonderland amusement park in College Station, home of Texas A&M University.
Hayrides, carriage rides, a Texas-sized Gingerbread Village, ice skating, a walkable trail of lights, live nativity scene, petting zoo and pony rides, and dazzling lights displays are just a few of the attractions at Santa’s Wonderland holiday amusement park.
Roughly two hours south of Killeen-Fort Hood, this seasonal venue billed as the biggest Christmas attraction in the state is located at 18898 Highway 6.
Along with food and beverages, the park features live music, the Wonderland Winery, St. Nick’s Draw Bier Garden, 25,000-square-feet of shopping, face painting, a snow playground, ice skating, Frostbite’s Mountain, Santa’s Livestock and Rodeo barn with mechanical bull riding, campfires, roasting pits for hot dogs and s’mores, classic Christmas movies on a giant LED screen, the West Pole Express train ride, kids’ sing-a-long, a toboggan chute — and, of course, a chance to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The park is open until Dec. 30. Hours of operation are: 6 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays; 3 p.m. to midnight Saturdays; 3 to 11 p.m. Sundays. This year, there are also a number of early admission days when the park opens at 4 p.m. Those days include Dec. 3, 10, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30.
All those incredible rides and attractions are bound to whip up an appetite sooner or later, and there is an extensive assortment of food available, including:
Bandera BBQ: Smoked brisket, sausage, and ribs; BBQ Mac & Cheese; Texas-Sized Turkey Legs; Stuffed Baked Potatoes; hot Dutch Oven Peach Cobbler and vanilla Blue Bell ice cream.
Maw’s Country Fried Vittles: Texas-sized Chicken Tenders, Lone Star Foot-Long Corn Dogs, Texas Size Hot Wings, crispy seasoned French fries and onion rings.
Palo Duro Pete’s Pizzeria: Texas-sized slice of fresh-baked pizza, a personal calzone and Italian-inspired dessert.
West Pole Land & Cattle Texas Burgers: ½-pound hamburgers and cheeseburgers with French fries or homemade chips.
Boudreaux & Thibodaux’s Fine Cajun Cuisine: Chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo, boudin balls, crawfish etouffee, fresh fried pork skins topped with crawfish queso.
St. Nicks Texas-Irish Grub: bread bowl full of Irish potato soup, Irish BBQ nachos topped with chopped brisket and Guinness BBQ sauce
Maw’s Bakery: cupcakes, Blue Bell ice cream, cheesecake, pies and more
Maw’s Funnel Cakes: biggest funnel cakes in the state piled high with powdered sugar.
Maw’s Country Kitchen: chocolate truffles, candy apples and an assortment of tempting sweet treats.
Safety guidelines at the park include the following:
Elevated cleanliness standards frequent sanitation of all high-touch areas and surfaces.
All unredeemed tickets purchased in 2020 will be valid to be used through the 2021 season.
All areas of the establishment will comply with appropriate social distancing guidelines.
Added mobile hand sanitizing and hand washing stations to be available to all customers and employees.
More than 100 outdoor patio tables and pub tables throughout the park for increased social distancing while dining.
Compliance with all local and statewide health standards and requirements.
Guests are asked to follow all social distancing and sanitary guidelines. Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 recently or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (including a fever, cough or shortness of breath), please keep everyone safe by staying home.
Strollers and wagons are allowed in the park, but guests should be aware that this is mostly an outside attraction with pea gravel throughout the facility.
For more information on visiting Santa’s Wonderland, go to www.santas-wonderland.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.